SP President Akhilesh Yadav Trying To Corner BJP Over Caste Census Issue

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has directed his party workers to corner BJP on the issue of caste census and launch state-wide agitation. Samajwadi Party national President himself raised the issue of caste census during current session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly and said it was required for inclusive growth.

Akhilesh Yadav said if caste census was not allowed, then dream of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar would be fulfilled. Samajwadi Party had earlier promised caste census in party manifesto for 2022 assembly polls. Since BJP is against caste census, Samajwadi Party has decided to hold block level seminars to sensitise people about the need of caste census.

Akhilesh has asked Dr Rajpal Kashyap incharge of backwards cell of the party, to make necessary arrangements for holding seminars for this purpose and prepare lists of leaders who would address the seminars. Dr Rajpal Kashyap said that it was necessary to know the exact numbers of dalits and backwards, then only the schemes for their developments could be finalised. Samajwadi Party leaders claimed that caste census would bring about social justice and equality in the society.

As per the program Samajwadi Party will launch first phase of caste census agitation through seminars which will start on February 24 and end on March 5. The seminar for caste census will start from Varanasi which is the parliamentary constituency Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The other Lok Sabha constituencies where caste census related seminars will be held are Prayagraj, Bhadoi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

During next phase, all assembly constituencies will have block level seminars on caste census to be addressed by senior party leaders. Samajwadi Party has decided to use the issue of caste census as a major campaign plank against BJP in forthcoming local bodies polls and Lok Sabha polls.

That is why Samajwadi Party is giving importance to Swami Prasad Maurya who came into limelight due his comments on Ram Chart Manas when he raised the issue that certain portion was against backwards, dalits and women. At a time when BJP demanded action against him, party promoted Swami Prasad Maurya as national general secretary of the party.

So much so two women leaders Roli Mishra and Richa Singh of the party raised their voices against Swami Prasad Maurya for his comments on Ram Charit Manas , the party was prompt in taking action against them and they were expelled from the party. On the other hand Samajwadi Party Backward cell incharge Dr Rajpal Kashyap announced that Swami Prasad Maurya would be called to address block level meetings on caste census. (IPA Service)

