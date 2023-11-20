The Curious Case Of Fake News About India Becoming Fourth Largest Economy

By Dr. Gyan Pathak

During the election campaigns in November, anyone who can hear heard about “Modi Guarantee” even from the very mouth of PM Narendra Modi about making India a developed country by 2047. It was repeatedly claimed how India is developing fast under PM Modi, and become fifth richest country in the world. The Narrative reached its zenith on November 19, when the invisible rumour machine circulated a false news that India has already become the fourth richest country in the world under PM Modi.

Curiously enough, political heavyweights, bureaucrats, ministers, and industrialists participated in circulating this false narrative. As far as any false narratives politically helping PM Modi are concerned, are usually not subject to Central Government’s, so is the case with this narrative so far at the time of writing this report.

Among those who participated in this false narrative telling the country that India has already become the fourth richest country of the world included even Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, PM Modi’s controversial friend Gautam Adani, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and many more. When criticized for the falsehood, some of them have deleted their posts which include Meghwal and Adani.

“Congratulations, India. Another two years to go before India becomes the 3rd largest nation in terms of Global GDP by overtaking Japan at $4.4 trillion and Germany at $4.3 trillion. The Tricolour surge continues! Jai Hind,” Adani had said.

Many have still their post on social media, and the rumour machine is still active and the narrative is being circulated in India, especially in election bound Rajasthan and Telangana just to impress voters in favour of PM Modi, on whose name the state elections are being contested by BJP.

It should be noted that Rajasthan election campaign is reaching to its fag end on November 23, only third day from now. Development is still a major election issue in Rajasthan, and Congress is relying on the development works, especially social development made by their government led by CM Ashok Gehlot. PM Modi and other BJP leaders are telling the electorate that Congress have been destroying and disregarding development and indulging in corruption wherever it is ruling. Such a narrative was spread in Chhattisgarh, and now is being spread in Rajasthan. One of the chief participants in the false growth narrative under PM Modi is the Union Minister Shekhawat who is from Rajasthan. Congresses development narrative is being countered by the BJP’s false development narrative in Rajasthan.

False screenshots were shared listing the so-called live GDP data of over 190 countries, showing India having a $4 trillion plus figure, placing the country as fourth largest economy. It is surprising that government of India has not given any official word on it, and therefore, this false narrative is still in circulation. No one knows the real source behind this false narrative. Even no institution, either national or international has confirmed or denied the figures. Even though, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra not only posted this narrative but also given credit to PM Narendra Modi’s leadership for such a fast pace growth, which was actually false.

It should also be noted that India would be officially releasing its GDP data for the quarter ending September 2023 by the end of November. According to Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, GDP at current prices grew in the first quarter of the current fiscal by 8 per cent and became Rs70.67 lakh crore as against Rs65.43 lakh crore. Based on the government data, economists have estimated that India could breach the $4 trillion mark sometime in 2024-25. IMF data says that India, which aspires to be the $5 trillion economy, could reach its target only by 2026-27, which depend on favourable economic condition and without the impending downside risks.

Politically speaking, the rumour machine has wonderfully been weaving a false growth narrative under PM Modi in such a way that common and believing ones do not even ask – if India has become the fourth richest country of the word, why PM is drumming up about “Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna” (PMGKAY)? Why during and election campaign PM Modi announced in violation of the election code that free ration would be extended for the next five years until 2028? How come that over 80 core people in the country are not able to feed themselves, and need free foodgrains, if India is becoming rich fast under PM Modi?

It is in this context PM Modi’s Guarantee needs to be interpreted, which simply means great wealth creation opportunity for the wealthy few, and impoverishment for the general masses. It is just like a policy of feudalism, showing magnanimity by throwing some bread before the poor, but wealth and power is to be handed over to a select few. The very name of PMGKAY imply that PM Modi is more for “Garib Kalyan” (giving little food to the poor for their welfare)and less for poverty eradication, or else there would have been concrete programme for it.

India is still home of the largest number of poor in the world. Under the National Food Security Act, 2013, a total of 81.35 crore people were to be covered, 75 per cent population in the rural, and 50 per cent in the urban areas. It was based on the Census Data of 2011. However, under the Act 10 years later in 2023, is would be shocking to know that all of the needy are not even identified. Under PMGKAY, only 80.48 crore people are identified as of now, if we believe the latest PIB information posted on November 15, just about one hour later after the end of the election for the second phase.

The release has even raised suspicions about the PM Modi’s announcement made about 10 days ago in Chhattisgarh election rally that free ration would be extended to 2028. PIB release does not mention about the announcement and just simply says that free ration scheme was “for a period of one year beginning from 1st January 2023.”

We have also another data from the World Bank which said that more than 97 crore people in India just can’t afford healthy food. What does then Modi Guarantee really mean for the common people? Modi and his RSS-BJP clan goes on giving guarantees beginning with “Achche Din” (Good days) in 2014, followed by numerous others, many of them proved false, and now we have even a false growth narrative from the rumour machine that India has actually crossed $4 trillion economy. Electorate must note these since this is an election year, the present semi-finals in state elections, and final Lok Sabha election in 2024, in which BJP and PM Modi would be seeking for their third term. (IPA Service)

