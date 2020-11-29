The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Annual Conference 2020 Steps Forward on Application of New Technologies in Surveying Industry

Featuring the theme “Beyond 2020: The Trend of Surveying”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 November 2020 – The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) Annual Conference 2020 successfully concluded today at HKIS Headquarters. The Conference was held online and attracted about 300 local and overseas participants. Governmental and corporate leaders, specialists, academics congregated at 2020 Annual Conference of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) to project a visionary future of surveying with the theme: Beyond 2020: The Trend of Surveying.

Like the Webinar itself, surveyors have embraced the benefits of a “hybrid” working approach, by infusing traditional practices with newer and more powerful tools. The challenge that Covid-19 brings along is also an opportunity for further advancement in light of quick adaptation to the constant changing status quo. Smarter tools and technologies unleash surveyors’ creativity and enhance their precision. The HKIS Annual Conference facilitates the exchange of knowledge and experience across surveying industry.

At the beginning of the event, the Under Secretary for Development of the HKSAR Government, Mr LIU Chun-san, JP, spoke at the conference on behalf of the Secretary for Development of the HKSAR Government, Mr Michael WONG, JP, as the Guest of Honour to deliver the opening remarks. “Hong Kong has ranked 11th place globally and 3rd place in Asia in the 2020 Global Innovation Index released in September. We have improved by two places internationally and scored the highest ranking since 2016. There is however no place for complacency. The Government’s efforts alone are surely grossly inadequate. Let’s join hands and make Hong Kong not only a strong contender in the competition of innovation of technology, but through these make Hong Kong a world-class smart city where over seven million call home”, Mr LIU Chun-san commented.

The conference invited guest speakers who excel in fields closely related to surveying and technology from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore for sharing their experiences and insights with topics such as blockchain technology, data driven decision making, and technology assisted workflows. Among the most keenly anticipated talks were that by Mr YU Tak-cheung, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department of the HKSAR Government on Building Control 2.0, Professor Anthony YEH, Chair Professor of The University of Hong Kong, on the causes of new technologies that cater for the needs of city development and management, as well as Mr Stephen MENG, Director of Intelligent Building Business Units at Alibaba Group, who has elaborated on smart buildings that will shape future city landscapes.

Divided into three constructive sessions, the HKIS Annual Conference covered topics such as “Towards a Data-driven Era” by Mr Andrew LAI, JP, Director of Lands, Lands Department of the HKSAR Government and “ABC Trend in Property ad Facility Management (PFM)” by Mr PANG Yiu Hung, JP, Director of Electrical & Mechanical Services, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department of the HKSAR Government which received heated discussion both from the venue and online audience during the Q&A session.

“As the Chinese proverb suggests, ‘one must first sharpen one’s tools in order to do a great job.’ For us surveyors, technologies are more than tools; they are building the foundation for our future and their adoption is key to our continuous development. Without them, our entire industry would have been completely different.”, said Sr Winnie SHIU, President of the HKIS.

“The conference covers macro topics like industry disruption, COVID-19’s influence, and more. These are the key to the whole, which will shape our city’s living standards, construct a liveable future and provide us a professional landscape for years to come”, said Chairman of the HKIS Annual Conference Organising Committee, HKIS Vice-President Sr CHIU Kam Kuen at the closing remarks.

About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 3 October 2020, the number of members reached 10,730, of which 7,152 were corporate members, 73 were associate members and 3,505 were probationers and students. HKIS work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

HKIS has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the government on issues such as unauthorized building works, building safety campaign, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality and housing problems. We have also issued guidance notes on floor area measurement methods.

