Thuraya to revolutionize container transport

Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobility arm of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, announced the release of Cypod Solutions’ CyLock-Satcom Product, using Thuraya’s network, an industry-first IoT (Internet of Things) new tracking and monitoring Product that seeks to transform shipping logistics.

The Product, developed by Norway-based Cypod Solutions, using Thuraya’s technologically advanced mobile satellite system, is yet another example of Thuraya’s commitment to innovation and excellence. It is expected to revolutionize container tracking and safety across the global logistics industry due to its versatility across land, sea, air, and rail.

Whilst traditional shipping provides limited information on the exact shipment location or surrounding conditions of its cargo, CyLock will provide additional features and tools which will optimize container freight operations and increase business efficiency. It is expected to meet the diverse demands of the global logistics sector and stand out as the ideal choice for businesses which are seeking to optimize their container shipping operations, enhance safety measures, and secure the transportation of sensitive and critical merchandise.

CyLock Satcom has primarily been developed for the global logistics sector and benefits from advanced technology that will provide businesses with a wide range of unique tracking features.

