logo
HomeWhat's OnTourists avoid unfamiliar destinations, says global survey
What's On
0 likes

Tourists avoid unfamiliar destinations, says global survey

International tourists are less likely to consider exploring unfamiliar tourist destinations, opting to travel to locations that they are more familiar with, according to an international YouGov survey.

The YouGov survey of over 17,500 people, commissioned by the Saudi Tourism Authority and published ahead of this year’s World Tourism Day in Riyadh, was carried out in 15 countries across Asia, Africa, America, Europe and the Middle East. While results vary between geographies, the study reveals that 66% of tourists prefer traveling to countries that provide familiarity, while 67% tend to travel to destinations that they have previously visited or have heard about through their network, such as family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are some global differences in the findings with 90% of tourists from Middle Eastern countries seeing familiarity with the destination as a key factor in making travel decisions, while British (62%), French (75%), Chinese (68%) and Japanese (74%) tourists feel more comfortable travelling to places that they know less about.

The implication for those destinations that have a developing tourism sector with less spending power for international promotional efforts is that they will lack the ability to generate the familiarity which is clearly an important factor for people when choosing where to travel. On the other hand, for the more mature tourism destinations, their challenge is to encourage tourists away from the hotspot locations and into their lesser-known regions.

Resonating with previous studies which found that 80% of tourists visit just 10% of the world’s tourism destinations[1] , the stark findings of this survey not only emphasize tourists’ preference for familiar destinations but also shed light on the need for more sustainable tourism practices worldwide.

The results support recent news reports from nations, such as Croatia and France, who have implemented measures to better control high volumes of tourists in their most popular destinations. The city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, has implemented a “Respect the City” campaign to manage tourism and minimize its impacts, while French Tourism Minister Olivia Gregoire asserted that France needed to better manage influxes during peak season that threatened “the environment, the quality of life for locals, and the experiences of its visitors.”

Of tourists that have ventured to new destinations, 83% report that the experience changed or broadened their perspective providing compelling evidence of the profound impact of tourism in connecting people and enhancing mutual understanding.

Commissioned by the Saudi Tourism Authority, the global survey was conducted ahead of this year’s World Tourism Day (WTD), which will be hosted in Riyadh from 27th – 28th September. WTD 2023 will unite global tourism ministers, industry leaders and sector experts under the theme “Tourism and Green Investments.” Through a series of engaging sessions, panel discussions and workshops, participants will explore the essential role of tourism and global collaboration in driving prosperity, safeguarding cultures, preserving the environment, and promoting a more harmonious and interconnected world.

Also published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Featured
Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
Newswire by SocialKrowd
Newswire by SocialKrowd
Newswire by SocialKrowd
Newswire by SocialKrowd
Just in:
WRISE Group Appoints Group COO and Group Head of Risk & Compliance to Strengthen Commitment to Core Business Fundamentals // The Best Malls in Dubai // Alibaba Cloud Unveils New Services to Solve Generative AI Development Issues for Global Customers // NICE Rapid Expands Service: Cutting-Edge Silicone Moulding Services in Precision Engineering // The Grove Recovery In Santa Ana Becomes One Of The Leading Detox And Inpatient Rehab Centers In California // CoinTime Expands Its Bitcoin ATM Locations In California, Texas, Arizona, Illinois, and Wisconsin To Over 180 Locations // CScalp Launch Trading Signals on Its Free Crypto Trading Platform Along With a Selection of Other Services // Projected Global TikTok Advertising Revenue Set to Hit $53.95 Billion by 2027 // Cong accuses Govt of economic mismanagement // Tourists avoid unfamiliar destinations, says global survey // UNDP, MBRF launch pan-Arab re-skilling initiative // The House Of The Rising Son In San Clemente & Dana Point Celebrates Providing The Best In Rehab And Sober Living For Nearly A Decade // Luxury brands deploy diverse, innovative content strategies to accelerate online content platform businesses // Narendra Modi Expressing Deep Concern About Women Is Misleading // WhatsApp Rolls out Channels! // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 26 Sep 2023 // Opposition sees big loss to BJP in AIADMK walk-out // HKSTP and Global Entrepreneurship Network Join Forces to Propel Innovators from 200 Markets to Success Across the World // US to send long-range missiles to Ukraine // AIADMK Has Finally Ditched BJP Dashing Its “Southern Conquest” Hopes //