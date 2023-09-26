logo
Featured
$1b India, UAE, Poland fund launched

fund

Arabian Post Staff

A fund with an initial corpus of $1 billion, named ASI BNP QLV Fund, has been launched aiming to serve as a bridge connecting India, the UAE, and Poland.

Those associated with the fund are Sheikh Ahmed Al Qassimi, a UK-India businessman Biswananth Patnaik and former Prime Minister of Poland Kazimierz Marcinkiewicz.

The fund seeks to facilitate investments in strategic sectors such as energy, banking, and infrastructure. Moreover, ASI BNP QLV Fund aspires to play a pivotal advisory role on the global stage, offering strategic counsel to governments worldwide.

The fund will also focus on the entertainment industry, particularly e-gaming and video production. This strategic move aligns seamlessly with the ever-evolving landscape of digital entertainment and its global significance, a fund press release said.

The ASI BNP QLV Fund is expected to make cross-border investments, supporting growth not only in the regions of the Middle East and Africa but also providing crucial support to Europe and India.

