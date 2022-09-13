TrulyTainan REELS on KTM Komuter Becomes a Hot Topic of MATTA!

TrulyTainan Subway Ads for Nearly 400-Year-Old Capital Get Tongues Wagging.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 September 2022 – During the travel expo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, passengers at the KTM Bank Negara Station saw the appearance of unique promotional images advertising Tainan City, Taiwan’s old capital with close to 400 years of history. To evoke long-awaited thoughts of traveling abroad, the city promotes itself as an international city with the slogan “Want to Travel to Truly Taiwan, Truly Tainan”, accompanying viral travel videos of 10 Tainan highlights with historical significance on social media: Chikan Tower, Hsu Feng Hao, Chimei Museum, Madou Daitian Temple, Anping Tree House, Beimen Crystal Church, Sicao Green Tunnel, Dingtouer Sandbar, Jing Zhai Jiao Tile Paved Salt Fields, and Ten Drum Culture Village were selected by a professional photography team to be “Tainan’s 10 Must-See Attractions” to feature in platform ads ; four consecutive weeks of exposure has created enthusiasm in the community and thus become a hot topic of conversation after this year’s expo.

Historic Tainan City promotional images wrapping the platform columns at the KTM station

The First REELS Audio Created for an Ancient Capital Invites You To Experience TrulyTainan.

Acclaimed musician Emily Pu was invited by the Tainan Tourism Bureau to compose TrulyTainan theme music for her hometown. With deep feeling for her hometown, she especially took as inspiration Fucheng’s rich cultural heritage and from more than 100 Tainan temple fair videos sampled sounds of classic traditional instruments, then used western electronic music to rearrange it with varied rhythms and diverse sounds that display a spirit of innovation without forgetting one’s roots. Several kinds of traditional and popular musical elements are brought together, as if shuttling the traveler between the remains of old houses and modern arts. Please type in “tainantravels” to access the official account, where users can freely store and with video editing create and share their own go REELS videos.

Tainan is known for its “Delicious delicacies that heal the soul.”

The city has received recognition from the world-famous gourmet travel review magazine the Michelin Green Guide and features in this year’s Bib Gourmand list of recommendations as a must-visit city for international visitors to Taiwan. CNN calls Tainan “Taiwan’s capital of food.” A columnist for the US Wall Street Journal recommended Tainan as a world-class food museum. Visit the city to find out why international foodies say “You haven’t tried the authentic Taiwanese taste until you feast in Tainan.”

Before the pandemic, the number of Malaysian tourists traveling to Taiwan grew by an average of 6% for three consecutive years. When the pandemic struck the hotel industry, only Tainan kept up its occupation rate at the top among cities in Taiwan, adding 97 new hotels and hostels with revenues up NT$1.21 billion over the first half of the year. According to Taiwan citizens’ tourism survey results, during 2020-2021, Tainan City was for two consecutive years one of Taiwan’s favorite cities to visit. It is a top city for post-pandemic travel in Taiwan, boasting mountainous, coastal, as well as cultural landscapes, all within a day’s reach.

Before reactivating your travel plans, please visit Travel Tainan at www.twtainan.net to start planning an amazing itinerary. Make sure to also record a TrulyTainan REELS short video and create your own exclusive food map.

Images and video download link：https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15vDgYnZM0UJ-BKbhZyTWtPuNuiRBibf-?usp=sharing

Hashtag: #TrulyTainan

