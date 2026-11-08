UAE Coast Guard evacuates 22 from burning cargo vessel

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The UAE Coast Guard rescued 22 crew members from a burning cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, authorities announced on Sunday, as maritime security concerns intensified amid the conflict involving Iran.

The National Guard said all those rescued were Arab nationals and were in stable condition after receiving first aid. Specialised response teams located the vessel and evacuated its crew following a distress report about a fire on board.

The operation was carried out by the Coast Guard Division of the UAE National Guard Command. The rescued sailors were subsequently handed over to the authorities, although officials did not specify where they were taken or whether further medical examinations were required.

The National Guard did not identify the vessel, disclose its flag, name its operator or establish the cause of the blaze. Its announcement also provided no precise location within the Gulf of Oman, a busy shipping area adjoining the Strait of Hormuz.

There was no official indication that the fire resulted from hostile action or was connected to the military confrontation involving Iran. Authorities did not provide details about the cargo, the extent of damage to the ship or whether the fire had been extinguished. No information was released about the vessel’s destination, its point of departure, the duration of the emergency or the resources deployed to contain the blaze.

The rescue coincided with a separate maritime confrontation in the Gulf of Oman. US Central Command said American forces disabled a commercial cargo vessel on Saturday after its crew allegedly attempted to evade Washington’s naval blockade of Iran.

Central Command identified that ship as the St Kitts-flagged M/V Huda. It said the vessel had visited an Iranian port and was attempting to leave regional waters when American forces intervened. The military said repeated warnings had been issued before the strike.

According to Central Command, an American military aircraft fired precision munitions at the ship’s stern after personnel instructed its civilian crew to leave the areas being targeted. The command said the strike disabled the vessel. Its account could not independently establish the crew’s intentions or the legal circumstances surrounding the interception.

The UAE authorities did not identify the rescued cargo ship as the Huda, and no verified information established any connection between the fire and the American operation. The two incidents therefore remain separate developments despite their proximity in time and location.

The American military also announced measures intended to restrict the movement of advanced weapons and sanctioned goods associated with Iran across land borders and through the Caspian Sea. Central Command described the initiative as part of its campaign to enforce restrictions on Iranian trade and military supplies.

The United States has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iran, while Tehran has warned that further attacks could prompt retaliation across the region. Those competing positions have raised the stakes for commercial vessels navigating waters used by energy exporters and international cargo operators.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is a critical passage for seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Disruption around the strait can affect vessels even when they are not directly involved in military operations, particularly when navigation warnings and security restrictions change.

Maritime risks have already been documented by the International Maritime Organization. Its publicly available incident register recorded 129 confirmed incidents across the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East as of November 5, along with 24 confirmed seafarer fatalities. Those figures predate Sunday’s rescue and should not be interpreted as evidence about its cause.

The UAE has conducted other emergency evacuations during the period of heightened shipping insecurity. On October 10, its National Guard announced the rescue of 22 Asian nationals from an oil tanker that caught fire in the Arabian Gulf. All were reported stable after receiving first aid.

That earlier incident involved a different vessel and crew. The National Guard has not suggested that the two fires shared a cause, and neither the similarity in the number of people rescued nor the wider security situation establishes such a link.

For Sunday’s operation, the National Guard said the crew’s initial alert enabled specialised teams to begin responding immediately. Its statement emphasised the Coast Guard’s readiness to handle emergencies at sea and its continuing responsibility for protecting lives and maritime safety.