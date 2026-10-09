UAE delegation heads to Bangkok for IMF meetings

The UAE will participate in the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings in Bangkok from 12 to 18 October, with senior financial officials pursuing discussions on global economic stability, development financing and international cooperation.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, will lead the Ministry of Finance delegation, which is scheduled to attend ministerial discussions, multilateral consultations and bilateral meetings with representatives of participating countries.

The Ministry of Finance announced the participation on Friday, identifying financial resilience, sustainable development funding and stronger institutional partnerships as principal priorities. The meetings come amid mounting concerns over sovereign debt, borrowing costs, geopolitical tensions and uneven economic growth.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and the country’s governor to the IMF, will separately lead the central bank delegation. Assistant governors and senior officials will participate in discussions covering monetary policy, financial stability and emerging challenges affecting international markets.

Al Hussaini said the annual gathering offered an opportunity to coordinate economic positions and strengthen dialogue among governments and international financial institutions. The UAE would seek partnerships supporting inclusive development while examining financing mechanisms capable of improving economic resilience.

The Ministry of Finance delegation will attend the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Regional economic developments, financing requirements and financial stability are expected to feature in those discussions.

Its programme also includes the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, the annual plenary session and consultations involving the International Monetary and Financial Committee, which advises the IMF on the international monetary and financial system.

A separate meeting of Arab governors with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga will provide another forum for discussing development priorities and cooperation with multilateral lenders. UAE officials will also hold bilateral engagements with representatives of partner countries.

The central bank has identified digital transformation, artificial intelligence, financial inclusion and climate resilience among its priorities. Its delegation intends to examine how technological developments can support economic growth while strengthening financial systems against emerging risks.

These discussions will take place against a difficult international economic backdrop. IMF Managing Director Georgieva has warned governments about mounting public debt and the need for credible fiscal policies, particularly as higher borrowing costs constrain spending and investment.

Geopolitical disruptions and pressure on energy markets have added uncertainty to economic forecasts. Policymakers attending the Bangkok meetings will face questions about balancing inflation control, financial stability and growth while addressing the financing needs of developing economies.

The World Bank Group has placed employment, private investment and development opportunities among the central themes of its programme. Scheduled discussions include mobilising private capital for jobs and examining how artificial intelligence can support employment and economic development.

For the UAE, these subjects intersect with its stated priorities of expanding international financial cooperation and supporting development financing. The Ministry of Finance said its delegation would examine opportunities for practical collaboration with governments and international institutions.

Bangkok will also provide the setting for preparations linked to the UAE’s hosting of the institutions’ 2029 Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi. The World Bank Group and IMF announced that decision in April following approval by their boards of governors.

An official signing ceremony associated with the 2029 hosting arrangements is scheduled during the Bangkok gathering. Abu Dhabi’s selection will bring the meetings back to the UAE after Dubai hosted them in 2003.

The annual meetings bring together finance and development ministers, central bankers, institutional leaders, private sector representatives and civil society organisations. Their principal forums address the world economic outlook, monetary cooperation, development challenges and the operations of the two institutions.

The main venue this year is Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The formal plenary session is scheduled for 16 October, while the International Monetary and Financial Committee plenary is scheduled for 17 October.

The UAE programme also includes a reception bringing together banks from the country and their regional and international counterparts. The Ministry of Finance said the gathering was intended to strengthen institutional relationships and create opportunities for financial cooperation.

Other scheduled engagements include discussions with partner governments on bilateral economic relations and possible areas of collaboration. The ministry has not announced individual bilateral agreements or financing commitments ahead of the meetings.

Public sessions will accompany the ministerial programme, including discussions on artificial intelligence, private investment and development. Selected events will be streamed internationally, with interpretation available in several languages, including Arabic.