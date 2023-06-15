logo
Just in:
VW’s ID.7 Electric Sedan Promises a Top Range of 435 Miles // Edison Lab Partners with Searching C to Launch Smart Bag SchuBELT with Retractable Straps in Hong Kong and Taiwan // Arrow Electronics Offers Engineering Expertise to Help Pingspace Develop Robotics-As-A-Service Solutions for Warehouse Operation Efficiency // GEODIS Hong Kong achieves CEIV Lithium Battery certification // Curtiss Unveils The 1: A Futuristic Electric High-end Motorcycle // ED-arraigned minister has a highly controversial past // Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects, initiatives of Dubai’s Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department // Millionaires migration: India’s loss is Dubai’s gain // Narendra Modi Govt’s MSP For Kharif Season Is Neither Fair Nor Remunerative // 2024 Range Rover Sport SV is a 626 HP Beast with Carbon Wheels // Keelung City Government Will Participate in L.A.D. In Seoul On June 17 To Promote the Beauty of Keelung // Akhilesh says BJP sees most UP seats as falling in ‘red zone’ // Australian lawmaker alleges sexual assault in parliament // Divisive Politics On Uniform Civil Code Has Risen Its Head Again // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 15 Jun 2023 // 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is a Spruced-up Baja Bashing Off-road Truck // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group wedding for Ministry of Defence employees // Bruder’s EXP-7 Off-road Performance Camper Trailer was Battle-tested in the Australian Outback // Sondors Introduces Off-road MetaBeast X Electric Motorcycle // UAE is Middle East’s foremost wealth hub //
mobile-logo
HomeChannelsFeaturedUAE is Middle East’s foremost wealth hub
Featured
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

UAE is Middle East’s foremost wealth hub

odh6uu3 dubai generic pixabay 625x300 06 April 23

Arabian Post Staff

The UAE has emerged as the leading wealth hub in the Middle East, according to Henley & Partners, a global leader in residence and citizenship by investment.

A net inflow of approximately 4,500 millionaires is expected in the UAE in 2023 — one of the highest on record. Pre-pandemic, the UAE traditionally saw net inflows of around 1,000 high-net-worths per year.

Most incoming millionaires in 2023 are expected to come from India, with large numbers also coming from the UK, Russia, Lebanon, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Hong Kong, and China.

The many reasons millionaires are drawn to the Emirates include its safe haven status and the country’s highly diversified economy. The UAE is considered a safe haven in the volatile Middle East and Africa region.

The Emirates is strong in many key sectors including financial services, healthcare, oil and gas, real estate, technology, and travel and tourism.

Low tax rates is another big attraction. Along with Bermuda and Monaco, the UAE has the most competitive tax rates in the world.

In addition, the UAE has a top-class healthcare system, and many foreigners opt to be treated there. The Emirates offers top-class shopping and restaurants.

The country’s prime real estate attracts a lot of investment. It has top-end apartments and luxurious villas available throughout the country.

The other factors include good international schools — there are over 200 international schools in the emirates—and year round leisure activities. The UAE offers a wide choice of beaches, water parks, and yachting marinas.

 

Also published on Medium.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
2024 Range Rover Sport SV is a 626 HP Beast with Carbon Wheels // Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects, initiatives of Dubai’s Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department // Latest Killings In Manipur Signal Total Failure Of Amit Shah’s Efforts // Sondors Introduces Off-road MetaBeast X Electric Motorcycle // Keelung City Government Will Participate in L.A.D. In Seoul On June 17 To Promote the Beauty of Keelung // Divisive Politics On Uniform Civil Code Has Risen Its Head Again // GEODIS Hong Kong achieves CEIV Lithium Battery certification // Akhilesh says BJP sees most UP seats as falling in ‘red zone’ // Hyundai Motor Group and Vodafone Business Expand Partnership, Bringing New In-car Infotainment Services to Customers in Europe // Australian lawmaker alleges sexual assault in parliament // 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is a Spruced-up Baja Bashing Off-road Truck // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group wedding for Ministry of Defence employees // US May Agree To Supply India High Powered Predator Drones During Summit // UAE is Middle East’s foremost wealth hub // WHO gears up preparedness and response for Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan // Bonhams to Auction the Nissan Skyline R34 Driven by Paul Walker in Fast and Furious 4 // Central move jeopardises Siddaramaiah’s grains scheme // VW’s ID.7 Electric Sedan Promises a Top Range of 435 Miles // Curtiss Unveils The 1: A Futuristic Electric High-end Motorcycle // Goodbye Aventador as the 1001hp Lamborghini Revuelto Roads in with a V12 Plug-in Hybrid //