UK air traffic outage inflicted £33m financial losses

A software failure at Britain’s air traffic control provider NATS inflicted an estimated £33 million in losses on UK organisations, with airlines bearing most of the cost, a new assessment has found.

The Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC) said on Wednesday that the disruption on 8 September affected more than 70 UK organisations and generated losses ranging from £24 million to £42 million under its modelling. The estimate covers airlines, airports, ground handlers and tour operators, rather than a definitive calculation of lost national economic output.

Airlines accounted for just over £24 million, exceeding three quarters of the estimated total, while NATS itself lost less than £1 million in air traffic control charges. Other affected businesses sustained approximately £8 million in losses, highlighting how costs spread beyond the organisation responsible for the malfunction.

The centre calculated that 1,800 flights were cancelled because of the incident, including 1,152 operated by UK airlines. More than 800 additional flights suffered delays exceeding two hours, while 60 were diverted. An estimated 450,000 passengers experienced cancellations or delays lasting longer than two hours.

Including losses suffered by overseas airlines, the model placed the financial impact between £48 million and £76 million. That wider calculation excludes costs incurred by other overseas organisations, including airports, and should not be confused with the narrower UK estimate.

The CMC classified the incident as Category 1, the lowest level on its five-point impact scale. Although the organisation monitors cyber incidents, investigators found no evidence of a cyberattack, malicious interference or controller error. Instead, the disruption arose from a previously unidentified defect in ageing flight processing software.

NATS identified a flaw in its National Airspace System, which processes flight information for controllers. Its preliminary investigation found that a routine aircraft identification request and a higher-priority message collided within approximately one millisecond, corrupting data and interrupting normal operations.

Problems first appeared at approximately 10am on 8 September. All UK departures were halted at about 12.45pm, and controllers at Swanwick subsequently switched to manual fallback procedures after an automated system connection failed. Traffic restrictions were imposed to maintain safe separation between aircraft.

The flight data system restarted at 4.09pm, and restrictions were removed by 7.30pm. Nevertheless, disruption continued until 11 September as airlines repositioned aircraft and crews, accommodated stranded travellers and reorganised schedules. Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted were among the airports most affected.

NATS chief executive Martin Rolfe previously confirmed that the failure originated in a small section of software code and was unrelated to the August 2023 air traffic control breakdown. The CMC said a permanent correction has now been deployed, although replacement of the underlying flight processing platform remains several years away.

The financial assessment, based on information available through 30 October, assumes that 70% of passengers whose flights were cancelled could secure alternative bookings. A higher rebooking rate of 80% would reduce estimated UK losses to just over £24 million; a 60% rate would raise them above £42 million.

Cancelled flights generated more than £18 million of airline losses, reflecting forgone fares, ancillary revenue and passenger accommodation costs. Lengthy delays added nearly £2.5 million, while diversions and aircraft repositioning contributed almost £4 million. The calculations also deduct savings on expenses such as fuel for flights that never departed.

The Civil Aviation Authority has indicated that the outage is likely to qualify as extraordinary circumstances under passenger rights rules, potentially exempting airlines from statutory compensation payments. Carriers nevertheless remain responsible for providing appropriate assistance, including meals and accommodation, where required.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has commissioned an independent CAA examination of the disruption and NATS resilience arrangements. The government has said the review will scrutinise critical systems, investment plans, governance and regulatory oversight, with final findings expected by March 2027.

The CMC urged aviation operators to test coordination procedures, communicate expected outage durations more frequently and prepare for prolonged capacity restrictions. Its technical committee chair, Ciaran Martin, said organisations must plan for risks within systems on which they depend, not solely those they operate themselves.

Its estimates for airports and tour operators carry greater uncertainty because less financial information was available for those businesses.

The centre excluded potential travel insurance claims, reputational damage, future resilience investment and broader tourism effects from its calculations. It assessed the impact on air cargo as negligible because most cargo services operate overnight.