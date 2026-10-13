UK widens Saudi travel warnings, raising insurance risks

British travellers visiting Jeddah, Dammam or most Saudi airports could jeopardise their travel insurance after the UK government expanded its warnings amid missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) now advises against all but essential travel to both cities and every airport in Saudi Arabia except Medina International Airport. The updated guidance, issued on 11 October, remained current on Tuesday.

“Your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO),” the advisory states.

The warning does not mean every insurance policy automatically becomes void. Whether cover is affected depends on individual policy conditions, the circumstances of travel and the insurer’s terms, including exclusions for official warnings. Travellers have been urged to check their arrangements before departure, particularly where journeys involve airports or locations covered by the expanded restrictions.

The change extends the geographical reach of British travel restrictions beyond areas previously identified as particularly vulnerable to attacks. The FCDO continues to advise against all travel within 10 kilometres of Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen.

Its advice against all but essential travel also covers Aseer, Riyadh, Najran and Jizan provinces, alongside Taif, Jeddah and Dammam. The airport warning applies across the kingdom apart from the specified Medina exception, regardless of whether a traveller intends to remain in the airport city.

The revised guidance followed a serious incident at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on 10 October, at approximately 3pm local time. British nationals have been told to stay away from the airport until it is secure and to follow Saudi authorities’ instructions.

A series of Houthi missile and drone strikes has disrupted aviation and raised concerns about transport infrastructure. Saudi authorities reported casualties following attacks at Riyadh airport over the weekend, while operations at airports elsewhere in the country also faced disruption.

The FCDO warns that airports, military bases, ports and energy facilities remain exposed to heightened threats. It identifies Abha, Jizan, Najran, Riyadh, Jeddah and Yanbu among locations of concern, along with shipping routes in the Red Sea.

Its assessment states that further attacks on airports are very likely, reflecting the danger to civilian aviation as well as travellers moving through major transport hubs.

British nationals seeking to leave Saudi Arabia have been advised to consider travelling overland to neighbouring countries and arranging onward flights. The government identifies Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan as possible alternatives, subject to border arrangements and entry requirements.

The advice emphasises that travellers should check the immigration rules of their intended destination before setting out. Those crossing by car must ensure that their vehicle is fully owned by them and registered in their name, the government states.

Anyone using commercial transport has also been told to verify airline or tour operator updates, border crossing conditions and instructions from local officials. Travellers should maintain access to essential medication and emergency supplies.

Airlines have cancelled or suspended services after the attacks. Riyadh’s airport was scheduled to remain closed until 17 October, while carriers altered operations as they assessed the security situation. Passengers have been urged to confirm reservations and flight status before heading to terminals.

The British warning adds to international concern about travel to Saudi Arabia. Governments including those of the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have issued or strengthened advice as the security situation has deteriorated.

For British holidaymakers, business visitors and passengers making connecting journeys, the distinction between essential and non-essential travel is particularly important. The FCDO asks people to examine whether their planned routes take them through locations covered by its restrictions, even where the final destination lies elsewhere.

The government advises people already in the region to prepare for cancellations, temporary airspace closures and unexpected changes to departure arrangements. They should keep passports and other travel documents valid, monitor official alerts and avoid areas surrounding military installations and oil infrastructure.

During missile or drone alerts, travellers are advised to remain indoors or seek secure shelter. Interior stairwells or rooms with few external windows can provide additional protection against debris from interceptions.

Saudi Civil Defence may issue warnings for affected areas. The FCDO also advises British nationals to avoid photographing or sharing images of conflict-related incidents and to subscribe to updates whenever the country’s travel advice changes.