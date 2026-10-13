logo
Just in:
Epstein cultivated Woody Allen ties to widen connections // VinFast announces special incentives for new electric motorcycle showrooms in Indonesia and the Philippines, accelerating distribution network expansion // Creative Secondary School Celebrates 20 Years of Educational Excellence with Open Day 2026: “World of Possibilities” // Saudi airport attacks sharpen pressure for US intervention // Panama mobilises emergency relief after widespread earthquake damage // Japanese Bag Brand pionunnal Makes Its Overseas Debut at Takashimaya Singapore // Fake Marketplace adverts exploit users’ names to solicit replies // China-EU agreement threatens surge in Chinese hybrid exports // Britain retains mansion tax threshold despite fiscal pressures // Temasek Trust and World Bank Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Shared Development Priorities // UAE broadens AI deployment across essential public services // Thyssenkrupp establishes Pune centre for automotive software development // Full Collaboration Of INDIA Bloc And CJP Needed To Fight Modi Govt // Working Graduate Share In Labour Market Fell To 5 Years Low In September // Empowering Huanggang Port: Over 100 KONE elevators and escalators unlock vertical flow design // Dubai Global Village prepares 31st season opening Wednesday // Gargash urges Gulf states to reinforce collective defences // World Health Summit 2026: Berlin Becomes Global Meeting Point for the Future of Health // Dubai Police study flags growing threat to digital evidence // Qilin and Settra exploit patched Palo Alto VPN flaw //
0 likes

UK widens Saudi travel warnings, raising insurance risks

British travellers visiting Jeddah, Dammam or most Saudi airports could jeopardise their travel insurance after the UK government expanded its warnings amid missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) now advises against all but essential travel to both cities and every airport in Saudi Arabia except Medina International Airport. The updated guidance, issued on 11 October, remained current on Tuesday.

“Your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO),” the advisory states.

The warning does not mean every insurance policy automatically becomes void. Whether cover is affected depends on individual policy conditions, the circumstances of travel and the insurer’s terms, including exclusions for official warnings. Travellers have been urged to check their arrangements before departure, particularly where journeys involve airports or locations covered by the expanded restrictions.

The change extends the geographical reach of British travel restrictions beyond areas previously identified as particularly vulnerable to attacks. The FCDO continues to advise against all travel within 10 kilometres of Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen.

Its advice against all but essential travel also covers Aseer, Riyadh, Najran and Jizan provinces, alongside Taif, Jeddah and Dammam. The airport warning applies across the kingdom apart from the specified Medina exception, regardless of whether a traveller intends to remain in the airport city.

The revised guidance followed a serious incident at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on 10 October, at approximately 3pm local time. British nationals have been told to stay away from the airport until it is secure and to follow Saudi authorities’ instructions.

A series of Houthi missile and drone strikes has disrupted aviation and raised concerns about transport infrastructure. Saudi authorities reported casualties following attacks at Riyadh airport over the weekend, while operations at airports elsewhere in the country also faced disruption.

The FCDO warns that airports, military bases, ports and energy facilities remain exposed to heightened threats. It identifies Abha, Jizan, Najran, Riyadh, Jeddah and Yanbu among locations of concern, along with shipping routes in the Red Sea.

Its assessment states that further attacks on airports are very likely, reflecting the danger to civilian aviation as well as travellers moving through major transport hubs.

British nationals seeking to leave Saudi Arabia have been advised to consider travelling overland to neighbouring countries and arranging onward flights. The government identifies Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan as possible alternatives, subject to border arrangements and entry requirements.

The advice emphasises that travellers should check the immigration rules of their intended destination before setting out. Those crossing by car must ensure that their vehicle is fully owned by them and registered in their name, the government states.

Anyone using commercial transport has also been told to verify airline or tour operator updates, border crossing conditions and instructions from local officials. Travellers should maintain access to essential medication and emergency supplies.

Airlines have cancelled or suspended services after the attacks. Riyadh’s airport was scheduled to remain closed until 17 October, while carriers altered operations as they assessed the security situation. Passengers have been urged to confirm reservations and flight status before heading to terminals.

The British warning adds to international concern about travel to Saudi Arabia. Governments including those of the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have issued or strengthened advice as the security situation has deteriorated.

For British holidaymakers, business visitors and passengers making connecting journeys, the distinction between essential and non-essential travel is particularly important. The FCDO asks people to examine whether their planned routes take them through locations covered by its restrictions, even where the final destination lies elsewhere.

The government advises people already in the region to prepare for cancellations, temporary airspace closures and unexpected changes to departure arrangements. They should keep passports and other travel documents valid, monitor official alerts and avoid areas surrounding military installations and oil infrastructure.

During missile or drone alerts, travellers are advised to remain indoors or seek secure shelter. Interior stairwells or rooms with few external windows can provide additional protection against debris from interceptions.

Saudi Civil Defence may issue warnings for affected areas. The FCDO also advises British nationals to avoid photographing or sharing images of conflict-related incidents and to subscribe to updates whenever the country’s travel advice changes.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
Qilin and Settra exploit patched Palo Alto VPN flaw // Dubai Global Village prepares 31st season opening Wednesday // Saudi airport cancellations mount after deadly Houthi strikes // World Health Summit 2026: Berlin Becomes Global Meeting Point for the Future of Health // Temasek Trust and World Bank Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Shared Development Priorities // HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo Set to Illuminate this October // Epstein cultivated Woody Allen ties to widen connections // VinFast announces special incentives for new electric motorcycle showrooms in Indonesia and the Philippines, accelerating distribution network expansion // ZNAKI FM Expands Its Arabic Edition, Bringing Its News and Reference Network to Middle East Readers // China-EU agreement threatens surge in Chinese hybrid exports // Riyadh airport strikes prompt Saudi retaliation warning // Full Collaboration Of INDIA Bloc And CJP Needed To Fight Modi Govt // Dubai Police study flags growing threat to digital evidence // UK widens Saudi travel warnings, raising insurance risks // Britain retains mansion tax threshold despite fiscal pressures // UAE broadens AI deployment across essential public services // Japanese Bag Brand pionunnal Makes Its Overseas Debut at Takashimaya Singapore // ECO Expo Asia opens at Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo in late October // Fake Marketplace adverts exploit users’ names to solicit replies // Working Graduate Share In Labour Market Fell To 5 Years Low In September //