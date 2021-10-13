Updating Your Small Online Business For The Post-Pandemic Era

Image – Pixabay CC0 License

Online business was already taking over offline activities long before the pandemic. Still, the shift towards digital interactions and transactions has become even more noticeable in the past two years. Companies must, therefore, update their strategies to reflect the evolving landscape. Otherwise, they will run the risk of being left behind.

So, if your company is persisting with outdated ideas that were relevant five years ago, now is the time to make a change. Here are six of the best ways to build a better online strategy for instant progress and lasting results.

Target Mobile Interactions

Mobile web usage surpassed desktop web usage for the first time back in 2016. Over the past five years, this trend has remained. So, if you are not tailoring your campaigns to target this audience, you could be missing out on over half of the potential client base.

Consumers crave a responsive online experience as well as optimal convenience. Launching an app can be one of the most effective ways to provide it. The content is dedicated to mobile screens while the background icon works as a constant branding tool.

It should also be noted that most people search for businesses and products on search engines via their smartphone. As such, your SEO must be built with mobile search in mind.

Appreciate Voice Search Growth

When thinking about search engine marketing, you must always keep consumer habits in mind. While mobile search has become more popular than desktop search, it’s important to think about how people use their smartphones. The growth of voice search is key.

People can now run searches by speaking directly to Siri, Alexa, and other voice recognition software. The stats show that over half of all consumers across all age groups now use this technology daily. The figure will only continue to grow over the years to come.

Crucially, people using voice searches usually trigger words like “how”, “where” or “best”. This shows that they are often actively in the buying mindset.

Adopt New Transaction Tech

Many aspects of business have evolved in recent times. Modern consumers expect brands to embrace the latest tech tools to provide a better consumer experience. This is particularly true when dealing with payments. For starters, eCommerce platforms must be secure.

Businesses are now starting to embrace crypto payments. It is clear that this will be essential within the next few years. As such, you should familiarise yourself with the Ethereum wallets guide. This will subsequently allow you to think about integrating digital crypto payments.

As well as accepting crypto and modern payments, your brand can introduce repayment plans. This added layer of versatility can help you gain more conversions.

Invest In Better Customer Care

One of the biggest challenges facing online businesses revolves around client care. A lack of face-to-face human interaction can cause a few issues. However, advancements in technology enable you to close the gap. When you do, keeping clients happy is easy.

The use of live chat and video chat facilities on your website can make a huge impact. The guide to VoIP tech should help you determine what’s right for your business. Meanwhile, social media interactions with clients can be very useful too.

Using social media, Google My Business, and your site to update people about any issues can save you a lot of hassle. More importantly, customers will feel valued.

Modernise Your Team

Even as a small business, you will have a team of employees working for you. Frankly, they will be responsible for the bulk of productivity as well as client interactions. Unsurprisingly, a modern company needs a modern workforce.

Using remote workers can be hugely beneficial for a wide range of reasons. It allows you to have a team that can relate to customers from around the globe or keep the business open 24/7. Even for local companies, it creates flexibility and avoids needing bigger premises.

Crucially, the team should be versed in how to use the latest tech facilities and software. This will improve the quality of their output and consistency of the company.

Update Cybersecurity Features

Many of the updates made to your business are made in an effort to impress and retain customers. Therefore, a deeper understanding of their demands is key. Cyberattacks are rife, which is why keeping their personal data protected should be a priority at all times.

While the concept is nothing new, you must update your protocols. After all, the cybercriminals are smarter than ever while a single breach could kill your business. If you are using new tools or utilising ideas like remote working, extra care is key.

Team up with an IT expert to gain a full audit and make the necessary changes. It’s better to be safe than sorry. It’ll protect your employees, customers, and business in style.