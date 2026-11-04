Vance attributes Republican midterm defeats to Iran conflict

US Vice-President JD Vance blamed the war with Iran for Republicans’ sweeping midterm election defeats on Wednesday, challenging attempts to explain away a Democratic takeover of both chambers of Congress.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote on X, arguing that the party must acknowledge the political cost of President Donald Trump’s military campaign before deciding how to recover. His intervention came as Democrats celebrated victories across traditionally Republican territory and prepared to assume control of the House of Representatives and Senate in January.

Vance said the administration had lost support among voters who backed the Trump-Vance ticket in 2024. He described a warning from a trusted pollster that those voters were angry about the conflict, household expenses and Washington’s relationship with Israel, and were prepared to support Democratic candidates.

“The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote, referring to Trump’s acknowledgement that the fighting had affected the result. He challenged defenders of the campaign to explain whether its objectives justified the electoral consequences, including the loss of Republican control of the Senate.

Trump, however, defended his decision to launch the military operation alongside Israel in February. He maintained that the action was justified despite the political backlash and suggested voters had been unwilling to accept higher petrol prices associated with the conflict. The president also criticised Republican candidates and pointed to his absence from the ballot as a factor in the defeats.

The competing explanations expose a disagreement within the administration over the meaning of Tuesday’s vote. Vance placed the war at the centre of his assessment, while Trump emphasised the merits of his foreign policy decisions and the difficulties confronting candidates running without him.

Democrats captured at least seven Republican-held Senate seats and more than two dozen House districts, securing majorities in both chambers. Their gains included Senate victories in Kansas and Texas, states where Republican candidates had enjoyed long-standing electoral advantages. Several contests remained unresolved on Wednesday, leaving the eventual size of the Democratic majorities uncertain.

The results will give Democrats greater power to block legislation, scrutinise executive decisions and conduct congressional investigations during the final two years of Trump’s presidency. Senate control will also enable them to resist presidential nominees requiring confirmation, while the House majority will allow Democrats to set committee agendas and demand testimony from administration officials.

Democratic candidates made affordability a central campaign issue, highlighting household costs and dissatisfaction with the administration’s priorities. Voters also expressed concern about presidential power and the prolonged conflict with Iran. Those factors varied across states and districts, making it difficult to establish a single explanation for every Republican defeat.

Vance nevertheless insisted that the party’s losses reflected a clear shift among its own supporters rather than simply stronger Democratic turnout. His comments represented a striking public assessment from a vice-president who had defended the administration’s approach to Iran while voicing reservations about an extended American military commitment.

He urged Republicans to return to an America First agenda, confront inflation and reassess the United States’ relationship with Israel. He also rejected suggestions that the party should respond to its defeat by supporting an immigration amnesty, although he indicated openness to changing enforcement priorities towards businesses employing unauthorised workers.

The remarks carry implications for Vance’s political position. He is widely regarded as a possible contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028 but has not announced a campaign. His assessment puts distance between his political argument and Trump’s defence of the war without amounting to an explicit repudiation of the president.

Republicans also face a leadership transition in the House. Speaker Mike Johnson will not seek the minority leader’s position when the new Congress convenes, opening a contest among senior party figures. Representatives Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise have emerged as potential contenders for the role.

Democratic leaders, meanwhile, have identified living costs, government accountability and economic policy as priorities for their incoming congressional majorities. Their ability to enact legislation will remain constrained by Trump’s presidential veto, which can be overridden only by a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

Vance ended his statement by urging disappointed Republican voters to remain politically active and support candidates who share their priorities. His appeal followed campaign appearances in Ohio and New York on Monday, when he had encouraged party supporters to vote in contests that ultimately produced Democratic gains.