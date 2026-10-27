Veeam convenes Dubai technology leaders over AI security

Veeam Software is holding its VeeamON Tour Dubai conference on Tuesday, bringing together more than 400 technology executives, cybersecurity specialists and partners to examine the protection of corporate data used by artificial intelligence systems.

The event, scheduled at Address Sky View, focuses on data security, recovery and governance as businesses increasingly deploy autonomous AI agents capable of accessing sensitive information and performing tasks across enterprise systems.

Organisers say the gathering will explore how companies can maintain control over data, identities and access permissions while adopting AI tools. Discussions will also address the ability to restore reliable information after cyberattacks, accidental changes or operational failures.

The conference theme, Data and AI Trust in the Agentic Era, reflects a growing concern that conventional backup arrangements alone cannot address risks arising when automated software interacts directly with business-critical records.

Mena Migally, Veeam’s regional vice-president for EMEA East, said artificial intelligence was changing both the value companies derive from information and the threats they encounter. He identified data resilience, security, identity management and access controls as connected priorities for organisations introducing autonomous agents.

The Dubai meeting follows the company’s October 15 announcement of the general availability of Veeam Intelligent ResOps for Microsoft 365, an additional offering for customers using Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365.

Veeam says the product helps organisations understand how AI agents interact with stored information, identify potential exposure and recover affected data more precisely. Those are company descriptions of the software’s capabilities rather than independently established measures of performance.

The release forms part of Veeam’s broader effort to combine data protection with security and governance. Its DataAI Command Platform strategy, introduced in May after the acquisition of Securiti AI, seeks to connect information management, access permissions, identity and AI oversight.

For enterprise customers, the practical challenge extends beyond preventing unauthorised access. Organisations also need to establish which information AI systems can retrieve, whether that information is accurate and how to identify and reverse unwanted changes without disrupting legitimate operations.

The company’s research points to a substantial gap between adoption and readiness. A survey of 600 senior executives, conducted between March 16 and April 6 across several industries and regions, found that 88 per cent of respondents’ organisations were using or testing AI agents.

However, only 7 per cent met the study’s criteria for being fully prepared for AI, while 95 per cent reported that data-related problems had slowed their AI initiatives. The findings reflect the survey’s methodology and should not be treated as a census of businesses worldwide.

Veeam chief executive Anand Eswaran has argued that reliable, governed and recoverable information is essential for scaling AI systems. The company is positioning its combined security and resilience offerings around that requirement as organisations assess how to manage automated access to corporate records.

The UAE provides a significant market for these discussions. Microsoft’s Global AI Diffusion Report for the first quarter of 2026 estimated AI use among 70.1 per cent of the country’s working-age population, although population-level adoption does not directly measure the security preparedness of individual businesses.

Veeam has also announced a Sovereign Service Providers Programme intended to connect customers with locally operating providers offering data protection services alongside jurisdiction-specific governance and operational arrangements. The initiative addresses customers seeking greater control over where their information is stored and managed.

Data sovereignty can be particularly relevant to organisations handling regulated information or operating across national borders. Storage location, contractual arrangements, administrative access and recovery procedures may all affect how companies meet their obligations, depending on applicable rules and the nature of their data.

The Dubai event forms part of Veeam’s international conference programme, which includes sessions for customers, technical specialists and business partners. The company’s broader VeeamON programme covers cyber recovery, modern infrastructure and the implications of AI deployment for enterprise information systems.

Its October global launch programme also featured discussions on identity resilience, Microsoft cloud protection and the relationship between data security and recovery. Recorded sessions from that programme are available on demand, according to Veeam.

The company has not disclosed a detailed attendance breakdown, and the projected audience figure remains an organiser estimate.

The Dubai gathering is expected to include customers, technology leaders, security professionals and ecosystem partners, with discussions centred on practical approaches to managing enterprise data as automated systems gain wider access to it.