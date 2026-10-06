Vingroup And Alstom Sign Technology License Agreement To Develop Hanoi’s Next-Generation Urban Rail Network

Ms. Nguyen Thu Hang, CEO of Vinhomes (left), and Mr. Yann Maixandeau, Alstom’s Managing Director for East Asia, sign the contract between the two parties.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 October 2026 –

Under the contract, all trains designed and manufactured by Alstom for Hanoi’s urban rail lines will be new-generation five-car trains, offering advanced features in design, operational efficiency and safety. The aluminium car body reduces axle load, saving energy and reducing track wear. The wide-body design maximises interior space and increases passenger capacity. The train runs fully automated and driverless, at GoA4, the highest grade of automation. The modern braking system combines regenerative and disc brakes, ensuring safety while recovering energy during braking.

The first 83 trainsets will be designed and manufactured at Alstom’s Valenciennes Petite-Forêt site in France, one of Alstom’s centres of expertise for metros. In addition to supplying the 83 complete trainsets, Alstom will provide technology, engineering expertise, tooling support and key components, enabling Vingroup to develop local capabilities to manufacture and assemble the next 117 trainsets in Vietnam.

The contract between Vingroup and Alstom lays an important foundation for strengthening Vietnam’s self-reliance and modernising its rail industry ecosystem. The partnership also opens opportunities to establish a long-term industrial partnership and progressively expand Vietnam’s participation in the global value chain.

Mr. Martin Sion, Alstom CEO, said:“This agreement is a major milestone for Alstom in one of the fastest-growing mobility markets in the world. By combining Alstom’s global expertise with VINGROUP’s industrial strength and long-term vision, we are creating a unique partnership that supports both the expansion of Hanoi’s metro network and the development of local rail capabilities. This agreement also demonstrates the strength of French rail technology and reinforces Alstom’s position as a trusted partner for major mobility projects across the region.”

Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said: “High-speed rail, urban rail, bridges, ports, logistics and other next-generation transport infrastructure are among the key areas under Vingroup’s Infrastructure pillar. Our strategy is to connect world-class international resources, technologies and expertise with the strong execution capabilities of Vingroup’s ecosystem, enabling us to contribute to the development of infrastructure platforms with long-term significance for Hanoi and Vietnam.”

Vingroup is the general contractor for Hanoi’s metro projects through its subsidiary Vinhomes. The partnership with Alstom aims to provide rolling stock for Hanoi’s urban rail projects while progressively developing local capabilities, enabling Vingroup to contribute over the long term to the development of the city’s urban rail network.

Under Hanoi’s Capital Master Plan with a 2045 vision, the city’s urban rail network is planned to reach 979 kilometres, comprising 18 lines and serving as the backbone of the city’s public transport system.

With a total planned length of nearly 1,000 kilometres, the network would also represent one of the largest urban rail development programmes in Southeast Asia, helping reduce traffic congestion, mitigate environmental pollution and improve the quality of life for Hanoi’s residents.

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About Vingroup

Established in 1993, VINGROUP is one of the leading diversified private economic groups in the region, operating across six core sectors: Industrials & Technology, Real Estate & Services, Infrastructure, Green Energy, Culture and Social Enterprises.

For more information, please visit: www.vingroup.net/en.

About Vinhomes

Vinhomes is Vietnam’s leading real estate brand, pioneering the development of large-scale, high-quality urban communities with professional planning, comprehensive amenities and a modern, green and clean living environment, helping shape new lifestyles for Vietnamese residents.

Alongside 32 urban developments currently in operation across the country, Vinhomes continues to focus on developing new-generation mega and super-scale urban developments of leading regional scale and stature, aspiring to create “some of the world’s most desirable places to live” while contributing significantly to the transformation of Vietnam’s urban landscape.

For more information, please visit: https://vinhomes.vn/vi.

About Alstom

Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com