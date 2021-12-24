WCRU Inc. and Swiss company UGPay Group Launching Stage 2 of WCRU Token Sales

Today, investing in cryptocurrency is one of the most rapidly developing and promising trends in the modern financial market. Due to the unstable economic situation, more and more people started thinking about additional sources of income. Primarily, people are interested in how to invest and in finding projects offering the best return. Also, they are worried about safeguarding our investments against losses during spikes in the price of stocks or currencies.

On February 22, 2022, the long-awaited event in the world of investment will take place – the launch of the second stage of the sale of WCRU tokens. WCRU Inc. in collaboration with the Swiss company UGPay Group AG launched the global project in digital and blockchain technology. Let us remind you that the first stage of sales started in early 2021, and over a few months the cost of WCRU experienced significant growth. So what is unique about this token and how safe is it to invest in it?

WCRU is the equivalent of a digital stock fully backed by the assets of the global investment portfolio. The uniqueness of this portfolio is that it encompasses many projects in different sectors. Among them are gold mining and diamond production, film industry, basalt technologies, data mining, uGain, public catering, legal consulting and real estate. The underlying assets of the WCRU token have been evaluated by the international company CROWE at several billion dollars with a starting value of the token of $0.35. The issue of the token is authorized by the SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission).

Andrey Khovratov (CEO of the Academy of a Private Investor, author of courses on financial literacy and investment, token holder) shared with us his insights about the new cryptocurrency, “What’s unique about WCRU is that it is backed by a diversified portfolio. This portfolio consists of a variety of instruments in the financial, stock, foreign exchange, cryptocurrency markets, banking and insurance sectors, real estate, art, culture, and venture capital. At the same time, the security token WCRU is a digital security and as such it covers all areas of the investment market.”

Holders of WCRU tokens can receive four types of income:

staking, i.e. placing tokens in a crypto wallet to be rewarded with UNTB (a utility token that gives access to network resources such as RAM, memory; CPU, computing power; and/or NET, speed); loyalty program bonus – WCRU holders receive a monthly bonus of 5% of the total token sales; profi-bonus – on a monthly basis WCRU owners receive part of the profits generated by the company from any of its business in each investment sector proportionate to the number of tokens they hold (paid in USDU, the company’s stablecoin; each USDU token is fully backed by the fiat US dollar); continuous increase in the value of WCRU driven by the rapid growth in the value of the assets of the global investment portfolio.

If we look back, we will remember that the first cryptocurrencies appeared in 2010-2013. At that time, many people invested huge amounts of money in bitcoins and as a result their capital grew several times and did so faster than it would have done in the stock or foreign exchange markets. Thus, we can foresee further development prospects for the cryptocurrency market in the near future.

Let’s recap the main advantages of the WCRU token. First, it is protected against currency depreciation. Secondly, it is showing a stable growth in its value following the general market development trend. And finally, it may be regarded as a safe investment thanks to risk diversification achieved through the variety of assets in the global investment portfolio.