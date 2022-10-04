What are the main advantages and disadvantages of technology?

Technology has enabled advances in many fields so that it can be used differently in everyday life. However, we still use it even though we know it is often not good for us.

Some of the benefits of technology include better communication, easy access to information, and a general improvement in the lifestyle of human beings.

On the other hand, technology causes job loss, dependency, and social isolation.

Almost all things are now more convenient and accessible, thanks to technological advances in many areas.

The main advantages of the technology

– Information is available to anyone. In addition, information technology has improved dramatically, thanks to the Internet allowing virtually worldwide connectivity and fast access to keep up to date with everything happening anywhere in the world.

– Resources are easily accessible to anyone. Thanks to advances in technology in this area, we can set up an e-commerce website, access many free resources, work from anywhere in the world, and much more.

– Technological advances facilitate communication. Years ago, it was impossible to have communication as seamless as we know today. For example, it was unthinkable to communicate immediately with someone living in another part of the world via WhatsApp, Facebook, or Skype.

– Transportation has also benefited from technology. You can travel faster and over longer distances. New alternatives in transportation are emerging, as well as innovations so that all travel is much safer.

– Technological gadgets make household chores easier. Thanks to advances in technology, Internet connection, and thus electricity, it is possible to operate various devices to perform automatic tasks that were previously manual (dishwasher, cleaning robot, lighting system, security system, automatic doors). The technology aims to make life easier and more convenient for users.

– Greater efficiency in work processes. In industry, introducing machines and accessories has enabled greater efficiency and progress. Machines have replaced manual labor to achieve these results. This has also happened in administrative work, e.g., workshops and food industries. Machines have brought with them the ability to finish work processes sooner and generate greater productivity for many companies that need a large product volume.

– Leisure and entertainment are perhaps one of technology’s most influential.

Examples are video games, gambling, and streaming platforms with many series, movies, and entertainment.

Today if we don’t like a movie on Netflix, we change it; not many years ago, if we went to the cinema and paid for a movie, we watched it to the end even if we didn’t like it.

The same goes for online casinos. Not long ago, gambling enthusiasts had to head to a physical casino to play, probably spending a lot more than we do in online casinos today. On gambling platforms, players can enjoy without spending a lot of money, receiving welcome bonuses, free spins, and many other benefits that physical casinos do not offer instead.

In addition, said platforms offer attractive free reviews on the best online casinos, so you can always play safely, which cannot be said about physical casinos, which are always a surprise.

Technology in entertainment

– New work opportunities. Telecommuting has become an increasing option thanks to a connection through the Internet. Its tools (computers, mobile devices, etc.) facilitate the appearance of new jobs such as community managers, virtual assistants, administrators, graphic designers, writers, illustrators, and journalists, among others.

The main disadvantages of the technology

– It can create unemployment. This is the case with machines in industries that perform tasks previously handled manually. If this continues, many more jobs may be replaced by the action of technological devices.

– Isolation. The digital world performs all kinds of activities; in almost all cases, there is no social contact. Mobile devices, video games, individuals who do not leave the house at all since they access everything they need through the Internet, and constant use of social networks, can cause loneliness and isolation.

– Excessive information. Today there are more communication channels, news every few seconds, and much knowledge. Sometimes it is difficult to know whether the info is real or fake. Therefore, it is necessary to have a critical spirit and investigate who is giving consistent information and which specialists to believe on particular topics.

– Problems with privacy and security are increasingly common in society with the use of technology. Including personal information, bank cards when buying products online, accounts, or someone stealing another person’s social network passwords is a constant problem.

Also published on Medium.