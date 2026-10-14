What If Anxiety Isn’t the Enemy? Bupa’s Health or Hype Video Series Explores the Body’s Response to Anxiety and New Approach to Workplace Burnout

Following a dramatic confinement trial with Joe Wicks MBE, psychiatrist warns that trying to forcibly suppress stress may fuel physical burnout

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2026 – For millions of busy Hong Kong professionals, daily stress and anxiety are often internalised as personal weaknesses or frustrating obstacles to career performance. Following World Mental Health Day, Bupa Group’s new global health experiment video series, Health or Hype, challenges this perspective by exploring a counter-intuitive question: What if anxiety is not our enemy, but a biological signal meant to protect us?

Following a dramatic confinement trial with Joe Wicks MBE, psychiatrist warns that trying to forcibly suppress stress may fuel physical burnout

The video series features British fitness coach and best-selling author Joe Wicks MBE taking part in a confinement challenge designed to trigger feelings of stress and anxiety. To demonstrate some of the ways acute anxiety can affect human physiology in real-time, Wicks took part in a monitored challenge inside a purpose-built, pitch-black wooden box. As the door was fastened shut, Wick experienced an immediate physical respond—his heart rate surged, his breathing turned rapid and shallow, and he described a knot and cramping sensation in his stomach.

Psychotherapist Owen O’Kane, who supported Wicks during the challenge, explained that these involuntary physical reactions are primal survival mechanisms. In modern high-pressure environments, however, individuals routinely fall into the trap of trying to suppress, numb, or mentally fight these uncomfortable sensations. O’Kane highlights that attempting to eradicate anxiety may paradoxically reinforce the brain’s perception of threat; instead, learning to acknowledge anxiety without judgment allows the mind to regain emotional equilibrium. In the episode, breathwork specialist Liza Al Sady guides Wicks and international rugby legend Ruby Tui through targeted nasal diaphragmatic breathing, demonstrating how extending exhalations directly stimulates the vagus nerve to calm the nervous system.

To help Hong Kong’s busy professionals find a realistic balance and navigate intense corporate pressure, Dr. Oliver Chan, Specialist in Psychiatry, shares his medical perspective on the brain’s stress response, “Many professionals in Hong Kong view anxiety as a personal failing, trying to force themselves to ‘stop worrying’ through sheer willpower. But from a brain-science perspective, during intense panic or acute anxiety, the brain’s threat-response system can temporarily overpower logical reasoning. Think of anxiety as your body’s internal smoke alarm. When you face enormous stress or overwhelming workloads, this alarm goes off, flooding your body with stress hormones that could impair the functioning of brain regions involved in attention, planning and rational decision-making. Your heart races, your breathing gets shallow, and your body enters survival mode.

The biggest mistake people make is trying to argue with the alarm. If you try to fight, ignore, or feel ashamed of the anxiety, your brain assumes the danger is escalating, making the alarm ring even louder and eventually leading to prolonged psychological distress and fatigue. Instead, we must learn to shut off the alarm physically before we can calm down mentally. Simple breathing techniques, specifically making your out-breath significantly longer than your in-breath, act as a physical brake pedal. It may help shift the body towards a calmer physiological state and reduce the intensity of the stress response. Treating anxiety not as an enemy, but as an internal alert system we can actively manage, is essential for long-term health in a high-pressure city like Hong Kong.”

Your 60-Second Desktop Reset: Calming the Nervous System

Instead of trying to fight or suppress the physical feelings of stress, try this simple, clinically backed reset to soothe your nervous system during your workday:

Unclench and Ground: Place both feet flat on the floor, drop your shoulders away from your ears, and consciously unclamp your jaw.

Nasal Diaphragmatic Breath: Inhale slowly through your nose for a count of 3, allowing your abdomen to expand rather than your chest.

Extended Exhale: Slowly exhale through your nose for a count of 5 or 6. Making the exhale visibly longer than the inhale increases parasympathetic activity and may naturally modulate your heart rate

Caring for mental wellbeing is not about eliminating stress entirely. By recognising anxiety as a natural signal and learning simple tools to reset our nervous system, every Hong Kong professional can cultivate sustainable resilience.

Watch the full episode and see Joe Wicks take part in the confinement challenge on YouTube: What if anxiety isn’t the enemy? Joe Wicks finds out – Health or Hype Episode 5: Anxiety – YouTube

Hashtag: #BupaHongKong #HealthorHype #HealthInsurance #HealthTips #StressManagement #WorkplaceHealth #EmployeeWellbeing #BurnoutPrevention

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bupa – A health insurance specialist

Established in 1947, Bupa’s purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. We are an international healthcare company serving over 68 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers. Bupa has businesses around the world, principally in Australia, the UK, Spain, Poland, Chile, Hong Kong SAR, India, Türkiye, Brazil, Mexico and New Zealand. We also have associate businesses in Saudi Arabia.

Bupa has been a health insurance specialist in Hong Kong since 1976, offering one-stop solutions across domestic and international health insurance, and healthcare services. Our comprehensive medical insurance schemes are tailored to meet individual needs, and we provide health solutions for companies of all sizes. We also have a team of registered nurses, health management professionals, and doctors who provide various expert healthcare support.

Our healthcare provision arm, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), became part of Bupa in October 2013. QHMS offers Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services via a network of over 1,650 provider service points in Hong Kong.

For more information, visit www.bupa.com.hk/en/.