Wired earphones regain buyers as 2016 nostalgia spreads

Wired earphones are returning to fashion in 2026, with celebrity appearances and growing retail sales challenging the assumption that wireless listening has permanently displaced cables.

The revival has moved beyond photographs of models and actors. Consumer research company Circana recorded a 20 per cent increase in United States wired headphone revenue during the first six weeks of 2026, following five consecutive years of declining annual sales. The figures indicate renewed demand, although wireless products continue to dominate the wider market.

Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz and Lily-Rose Depp are among the public figures photographed wearing wired earphones. Their appearances have helped transform an inexpensive everyday accessory into a recognisable element of celebrity street style, attracting attention from younger consumers interested in earlier fashion and technology.

The trend has acquired a familiar cultural shorthand: 2026 is the new 2016. That comparison reflects enthusiasm for the clothing, music and personal electronics associated with the previous decade, rather than a wholesale return to its technology. The year 2016 also marked Apple’s introduction of AirPods and its removal of the conventional headphone socket from the iPhone 7.

Market figures suggest that the change is measurable. Circana said wired headphone revenue rose three per cent, equivalent to approximately $15 million, during 2025. Growth accelerated to 10 per cent between July and December, reversing a prolonged decline that included a $42 million fall in 2024.

Price remains an important distinction. Circana calculated an average selling price of about $13 for wired headphones in 2025, compared with $99 for Bluetooth models. Those averages cover different product categories and specifications, but underline the relatively modest cost of trying the older format.

Wireless technology nevertheless retains a substantial commercial advantage. True wireless headphones accounted for 65 per cent of total headphone sales revenue in 2025, Circana found. The resurgence of cables therefore represents an expanding alternative rather than evidence that consumers are abandoning Bluetooth en masse.

Manufacturers have begun responding. Bose introduced new noise-cancelling wired earbuds in September 2026, its first new wired earphone offering in more than a decade. The company’s consumer audio president, Raza Haider, linked its interest in the category to seeing younger people using wired products, including students on a college campus.

Retailer Galaxus has also identified a marked generational difference. Among customers aged up to 25, wired models accounted for 43 per cent of headphone purchases during 2026, roughly twice the proportion seen in the early 2020s. The company’s headphone specialist, Tim Busslinger, identified nostalgia, price, freedom from charging and interest in sound quality as contributing factors.

Celebrity influence has helped make those practical features fashionable. Bieber has appeared with brightly coloured wired earphones, while Hadid’s earlier public appearances helped establish the look well before this year’s sales recovery. Photographs of Kravitz, Depp and other performers have given the accessory visibility across fashion coverage and social platforms.

There is no verified single explanation for why individual celebrities choose cables. Affordability alone cannot account for the choices of wealthy performers, and public appearances do not establish personal attitudes towards wireless technology. For some consumers, however, the visible cord provides an aesthetic distinction from the small, largely concealed design of wireless earbuds.

Wired products also eliminate the need to recharge the earphones themselves and avoid Bluetooth pairing. They are not necessarily more convenient in every situation: cables can snag, modern smartphones may require adaptors, and sound quality depends on the individual headphones and connected equipment rather than the presence of a wire alone.

The renewed interest fits alongside demand for other older consumer technologies. Circana recorded a 93 per cent increase in unit sales of digital point-and-shoot cameras during 2025, suggesting that some shoppers are deliberately choosing products associated with earlier periods despite the availability of newer alternatives.

The return is not confined to white earbuds. Fashion photographs show coloured cables and earphones worn as visible accessories, while manufacturers offer USB-C connections for phones without headphone sockets. Such variations allow buyers to adopt the look without using older handsets or separate audio players.

The movement also has an established online presence. Shelby Hull founded the Instagram account Wired It Girls in 2021 to document people wearing corded earphones, with Hadid featuring in its earliest posts. Its existence shows that the visual appeal of wires preceded the 2026 retail rebound by several years.