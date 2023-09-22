logo
HomeNews ReleasesYahsat wins $5 billion mandate from UAE govt
News Releases
0 likes

Yahsat wins $5 billion mandate from UAE govt

Arabian Post Staff

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company announced  that its government services arm, Yahsat Government Solutions has received from the UAE Government an Authorization to Proceed to provide satellite capacity and managed services for 17 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mandate, valued at AED 18.7 billion (USD 5.1 billion), combines related operations, maintenance and technology management services of ground segment satellite systems and terminals currently provided under a separate contract.

The mandate will replace two current agreements, the Capacity Services Agreement (“CSA”) and the Managed Services Mandate, which come to an end in November and December 2026, respectively. Under the new mandate Yahsat will provide the Government with secure and reliable satellite capacity and related managed services using the Al Yah 1 and Al Yah 2 satellites, currently in orbit, and supplement this by two new satellites, Al Yah 4 (“AY4”) and Al Yah 5 (“AY5”) which are expected to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

The mandate reinforces Yahsat’s long-standing and unique relationship with the Government, dating back almost two decades since the company’s inception, highlighting its critical role as the preferred and trusted partner to the Government for the supply of secure satellite capacity and solutions. It also significantly increases the Group’s contracted future revenues to AED 25.7 billion (USD 7.0 billion), over 16 times its 2022 annual revenues, extending backlog well beyond 2040 and providing security and visibility over its future cash flows.

Yahsat signed an Authorisation-to-Proceed with Airbus in June 2023 for the construction of AY4 and AY5. This preserves the programme schedule and enables certain activities to commence, such as system requirements review, design work and procurement activities for long-lead items. The AY4 and AY5 procurement, including spacecraft, ground segment infrastructure, launch and insurance, will be funded by Yahsat’s own resources as well as other potential funding options which are currently under review. In addition, the award includes an advance payment from the Government of USD 1 billion to be received in 2024.

 

Also published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Featured
Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
Peer to Peer
Featured
News Releases
Biz Tech
Just in:
Amazon Introduces the Echo Hub Wall Control Panel for Your Smart Home Devices // Yahsat wins $5 billion mandate from UAE govt // India-Canada Battle Over Nijjar Killing Threatens To Hit New Delhi’s Diplomacy // Was told to ‘go home and cook’, recalls Supriya Sule // US asks India to cooperate with Canadian probe // Bill incomplete without OBC quota, says Rahul // The Enabling Festival 2023/24 // Fifth China-Arab States Business Summit kicks off in Ningxia // UAE DVI team arrives in Libya to identify victims of floods // KBTG Techtopia Takes Thai People and Partners Worldwide on a Journey Across the AI-Verse // Push For Global Approach To Crypto Fizzles Out, Legislation Is A Must Now // Havana Declaration Of G77+China Summit Is A Charter Of Global South In This Decade // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 21 Sep 2023 // Saudi logistics player enters US market // It Was CPI Lok Sabha Member Geeta Mukherjee Who Pioneered Women’s Bill // Kovind says India safe with PM Modi at helm // Fujairah Crown Prince receives Minister of Culture and Youth // FIR against CM Sarma for hate speech against Sonia // Social media photos show massive damage to Russian sub // IMF commends Bahrain’s progress on digital money //