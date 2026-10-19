Malaysia claims the inaugural Nations’ Trophy as athletes representing four Southeast Asian nations compete in Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – Brazilian athlete Yasmin Yukare, representing Indonesia, and Malaysia’s Saddam Pittli were crowned the inaugural Red Bull Power Race International Champions in Bangkok, while Malaysia claimed the Nations’ Trophy. Yukare and Pittli secured their historic victories with winning times of 8:26 and 7:16, respectively, becoming the first international titleholders in the new competition.

Yasmin Yukare And Saddam Pittli Crowned Inaugural Red Bull Power Race International Champions

The International Final in Bangkok rounded off a world premiere season that began in Kuala Lumpur and moved on to Yangon and Jakarta before reaching the Thai capital for the Thailand National Final on 17 October. The following day, the 12 fastest men and 12 fastest women representing each of the four countries competed in the International Final, with 96 athletes vying for the inaugural titles. Across the four national events held in 2026, Red Bull Power Race attracted participants from 33 different countries and territories, from Brazil to South Korea, highlighting its appeal well beyond the four host nations.

The competition delivered fiercely contested racing throughout the day, including a dramatic photo finish in the men’s semi-finals, where three athletes were separated by just four hundredths of a second.

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Brazilian athlete Yasmin Yukare, representing Indonesia, was crowned the first women’s Red Bull Power Race International Champion after a commanding performance in Bangkok. Having set the pace throughout qualifying and the semi-finals, Yukare delivered her fastest time of the competition in the final, crossing the finish line in 8:26. Malaysia’s Hui Teng Tobee Yip claimed second place in 8:51, narrowly ahead of compatriot Natasha Nazamil, who completed the podium in 8:52.

Malaysia’s Saddam Pittli claimed the inaugural men’s Red Bull Power Race International Championship with a winning time of 7:16, producing his fastest performance of the day in the decisive race. Having finished second in the semi-final standings, Pittli found another level in the championship final, improving his time by more than 21 seconds to secure victory. Indonesia completed the podium, with Damar Prasetyo taking second place in 7:30 and Ghian Herdiyana third in 7:31.

Beyond the individual titles, athletes also competed for national pride in the Nations’ Trophy, earning points for the country they represented based on their finishing positions. Malaysia emerged victorious with the highest combined points total, claiming the inaugural trophy and rounding off a day of intense competition and friendly international rivalry.

Ms Supasita Kraisri, Chief Global Marketing Officer of TCP Group, said: “Red Bull Power Race brings our international sporting spirit to a new generation. Young adults across Asia are choosing more variety in the ways they exercise that fit around busy modern lives, and this format speaks directly to that. Beyond the competition, it’s also about bringing people together, building communities and creating shared experiences through sport. We want to inspire young adults to pursue their own goals and strengthen Red Bull’s connection with their active lifestyles.”

Billed as “The Fastest Race, The Greatest Rush”, Red Bull Power Race is built around familiar bodyweight exercises in a short high-intensity format that requires no specialist exercise equipment. That makes it accessible to anyone with the determination to take it on. Athletes complete four 400m runs separated by three stations of push-ups, sit-ups and squats, with men performing 40 repetitions at each station and women 30.

Yasmin Yukare said: “I still can’t believe I’ve won! The other women from Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand were so strong, and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I just kept pushing and never gave up. The atmosphere was incredible, and hearing my friends cheering me on around the course gave me so much energy. Crossing that finish line was such a special moment. To anyone thinking about trying Red Bull Power Race, don’t be afraid to give it a go. The energy here is amazing, and you can do it!”

The short, high-intensity format leaves little margin for error, with success demanding more than just speed and strength. Athletes must balance explosive effort with smart pacing, knowing when to push and when to conserve energy. With every second counting, strategy and composure can make the difference between winning and losing.

Saddam Pittli said: “Representing Malaysia was my biggest motivation. Every lap, every station, I kept thinking about my country, and that pushed me to give everything I had. To become the first Red Bull Power Race International Champion makes me incredibly happy and proud. I really enjoyed the competition, and I hope my victory encourages more people to give it a try. Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself. Just come and experience it!”

Red Bull Power Race International

Official Results: Red Bull Power Race International Final 2026

Women’s Individual Championship

1st Place: Yasmin Yukare (Brazil, representing Indonesia), 8:26

Yasmin Yukare (Brazil, representing Indonesia), 8:26 2nd Place: Hui Teng Tobee Yip (Malaysia), 8:51

Hui Teng Tobee Yip (Malaysia), 8:51 3rd Place: Natasha Nazamil (Malaysia), 8:52

Men’s Individual Championship

1st Place: Saddam Pittli (Malaysia), 7:16

Saddam Pittli (Malaysia), 7:16 2nd Place: Damar Prasetyo (Indonesia), 7:30

Damar Prasetyo (Indonesia), 7:30 3rd Place: Ghian Herdiyana (Indonesia), 7:31

Nations’ Trophy Winner: Malaysia

For more information, visit redbullsport.com

Hashtag: #RedBullPowerRace2026 #TheFastestRaceTheGreatestRush

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