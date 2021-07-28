CARS24 story on Burj Khalifa

CARS24, one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms for pre-owned cars, has embarked upon a digital campaign by unveiling its brand story on Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower. The company aims to make a paradigm shift in the UAE by taking a consumer’s car buying experience completely online. CARS24 has already sold close to 400,000 cars in other international markets.

“With this campaign on the majestic architectural masterpiece, we wanted to inform our audience in the UAE that CARS24 has arrived. This is one of the most prestigious campaigns for us and with this, we believe that CARS24 has not only made a strong statement in the UAE but also across the world,” stated Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Gulf Region, CARS24 after launching its brand campaign on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

“With innovation at its heart, CARS24 business model is designed to challenge the traditional norms of car buying. In the 21st century consumers can buy clothes, shoes, furniture, groceries online then why buy cars like in the 1980s. We are here to question and shift that thought process. CARS24 is the new-age way of buying pre-owned cars where a customer can select their favourite car, complete the entire payment and documentation processes, and get the car home delivered all with a click of a few buttons,” added Abhinav.

Cars on the CARS24 platform undergo a 150+ point inspection check, are refurbished thoroughly, and go through the stringent RTA test before they are listed online. Every car bought from CARS24 comes with a 7 days return policy and 2 years warranty.

Founded in 2015, CARS24 facilitates a seamless experience for UAE customers looking to buy cars by providing end-to-end solutions on the backbone of strong technology. The company is backed by marquee investors like Sequoia India, Exor Seeds, DST Global, Kingsway Capital, Unbound, Moore Strategic Ventures, and KCK. The company has raised a funding of US$400 million till date. CARS24 aims to enter the other Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets later this year.

The company’s exponential growth and expansion was made possible by using the product, technology, and data science to fuel growth in the pre-owned cars sector. This vision and framework further enabled the highest quality experience for customers, who were able to buy the car online right from the comfort of their homes.