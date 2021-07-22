6 Most Sought-After Face and Body Solutions

The desire to reset or improve one’s life serves as a primary driving force behind recent wellness trends. The challenges posed by the occurrences since 2020 – from various environmental disasters to the global pandemic – have opened people’s eyes to the importance of truly taking care of their health.

This is why spa services have become even more popular. Besides helping to enhance one’s appearance, these services also provide wellness support for both the body and mind for a more holistic rejuvenation.

Want to reclaim your well-being with a trip to the spa? Try these six most sought-after face and body solutions in recent years and find out why they became so popular:

1. Aquatherapy

Aquatherapy entails soaking in a jet tub filled with water enhanced by aromatherapy oils, moisturizers, and exfoliating agents. Depending on what’s added to the water, this treatment can help exfoliate and hydrate the skin while improving blood circulation at the same time.

Also called “hydrotherapy,” this spa treatment aims to do more than just rejuvenate the skin. When used as a form of physiotherapy, it can:

Promote relaxation

Improve flexibility and joint movement

Enhance coordination and balance

Build endurance and muscle strength

Water therapy, combined with extracts and pool exercises, boosts the physiological effects of aquatherapy, making it an ideal option for those who are looking for a holistic spa experience.

Take note, however, that results may vary, depending on the type and length of treatment and the exercise intensity.

2. Hydrafacial

Considered one of the fastest-rising beauty treatments, HydraFacial has grown in popularity in the past five years. In fact, a HydraFacial machine is probably one tool you won’t miss in most in-office spa providers in your area, with one treatment performed every 15 seconds worldwide.

HydraFacial is a medical-grade resurfacing treatment that deep-cleans the pores and hydrates the skin at the same time. It can be used with a variety of specialty serums, each offering a wide range of benefits and treating various issues for different skin types.

It revolutionized the beauty industry so much that it is now considered the go-to facial for young adults, professionals, and even celebrities whose trade requires maintaining flawless skin.

Over the years, HydraFacial has served as a viable replacement to traditional facial treatments. Its effectiveness is comparable to non-ablative laser skin rejuvenation and intense pulsed light (IPL) treatment, but without the accompanying downtime.

3. Contouring

Contouring is another popular treatment you can find in most reputable beauty spas.

As the name suggests, this essentially reshapes the face through minor changes in details such as the chin, nose, temples, or cheeks. Although the adjustments themselves are quite small, each leaves dramatic changes to a person’s overall appearance.

Results differ depending on the combination of contouring adjustments applied, but here are some of the results you can expect:

Reduced chin fat

More volume to the lips

Smoother skin

Skin folds and wrinkle removal

Plumper temples and cheeks

The best part is that all these can be achieved without the need to undergo plastic surgery.

4. Wrinkle Eradication

Spa service providers have several ways to remove or improve fine lines and wrinkles, but one of the most popular and commonly used today is Botox.

This treatment utilizes a bacterium that causes botulism injected in small amounts into the facial muscles to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

The number of injections to be applied varies depending on the severity of the wrinkles, but the entire treatment can be performed within about 15 minutes. It does not require anesthesia and extra time for recovery, and results can last for several months.

5. Chemical Peels

People who want to get rid of their acne scars, age spots, freckles, wrinkles, and other skin blemishes can also choose to undergo chemical peel treatment.

As the name implies, this entails the application of a chemical mixture to “peel off” the damaged skin. This comes in various types, ranging from mild to deep peels, which people can choose from based on the severity of their skin problems.

Here’s a list of chemicals that each type of peel contains:

Mild peel – alpha-hydroxy acids

– alpha-hydroxy acids Medium peel – trichloroacetic acid

peel – trichloroacetic acid Deep peel – phenol

Both mild and medium peels work well in improving the appearance of acne and fine lines. On the other hand, deeper scars and wrinkles may require the use of deep peels.

While deep chemical peels offer more dramatic results, they should be used sparingly because of the longer recovery time. Still, it might be worth the wait as results can last up to 10 years, with proper maintenance.

6. Massages

Most people think of massage when they hear the word “spa,” making it one of the most popular treatments ever.

Several massage techniques are available, each with its own benefits and applications. Here are some examples:

Swedish Massage

Swedish massage is a gentle full-body massage that helps release tension and muscle knots. This massage offers a great way to relax and is considered the best type for people who are quite sensitive to touch and are new to the whole experience.

This type of massage uses a combination of kneading, deep, circular movements, tapping, vibration, passive joint motions, and flowing strokes towards the direction of the heart.

Thai Massage

Thai massage is a more active form of massage that helps relieve pain and stress. It can also enhance blood circulation, flexibility, and energy levels.

This type of massage works the entire body and is made up of movements akin to yoga stretches. To perform this massage, a therapist applies pressure using their palms and fingers while moving the body into various stretches and twists.

Shiatsu Massage

A type of Japanese massage, shiatsu is the perfect choice for people who wish to ease pain, stress, and tension in their body.

It lessens muscle pressure and alleviates headache. Plus, it is beneficial for both the mind and body as it promotes relaxation and calmness. In some cases, shiatsu massage could be recommended to help people overcome anxiety, stress, and depression.

This type of massage works the entire body, with a special focus on certain areas that require extra attention.

Aromatherapy Massage

Aromatherapy massage makes use of fragrances to promote emotional healing. Some of its benefits include better mood, improved depression and anxiety symptoms, and stress reduction.

Because it makes use of gentle pressure, it also helps ease pain and tension in the muscles.

What is unique about this type of massage is its use of essential oils. In most cases, the therapist will decide what oils to use for inhaling and skin application, depending on the client’s complaints or concerns.

Wellness Through Face and Body Care

Getting a spa treatment is no longer considered a luxury. It has become an integral part of wellness as consumers continue to overcome the new challenges that they face every day.