9 to 5 by Harley Schwadron for Sat, 02 Jul 2022

Believe it or not, there IS a way to decide on the correct amount of government. The answer is in the Declaration, not in the Constitution: the purpose of government is to defend Rights. But this requires an understanding of the nature of Rights, which requires an entire philosophy which is virtually missing from our culture today. The Founding Fathers came so close, but their Lockean philosophy was only partially correct, and their thinking was often distracted by necessities such as defeating Great Britain, and they could not have imagined the influx of vile German philosophy in the 19th century — the same philosophies that gave the world Nazism and Communism.

Nowadays the Left and the Right knowingly favor the violation of Rights; they just don’t agree on whose Rights to violate and how. (I’ll be happy to address honest questions, but right now I have more comics to read.)

Adblock test (Why?)