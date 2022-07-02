CMG livestreams Hong Kong’s 25th anniversary celebrations to the world with reliable connectivity solutions from HGC

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 July 2022 –With global attention on Hong Kong SAR as it marks the 25anniversary of its establishment, China Media Group (CMG) turned to Hong Kong-basedHGC Global Communications (HGC) to help it share the celebrations with audiences across China and around the world.

Providing one-stop connectivity, HGC mobilized its MetroNET, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) services and enterprise broadband services to provide reliable and resilient ultra-low latency communications to CMG.

As China’s national broadcaster, CMG has very strict quality requirements in telecommunications. Given the scale of the anniversary celebration in Hong Kong and the global profile of the broadcast coverage, HGC put together a dedicated service team of expert professionals to provide around-the-clock support to CMG. The ongoing pandemic, short lead times and the need to accommodate changing plans put extra pressure on HGC’s team and technology, but both proved equal to every challenge.

HGC’s MetroNET service deployed bare fibre as the carrier, building a low-latent, high-definition video signal transmission network between the major venues of the 25th anniversary celebration. With the extensive and interconnected fibre network brought with mainland operators, HGC provided fast and secure connectivity between Hong Kong and CMG’s main control broadcast centre in Beijing. The system’s dual-core architecture ensured the highest network availability and full resilience, while HGC’s DIA service provided point-to-point Internet connectivity for smooth transmission and uncompromising security.

This HGC infrastructure helped CMG to offer quality coverage on TV and radio throughout the week and supported the high-quality livestream broadcast from the official ceremony. As a historical moment for all Chinese people around the world, CMG told the stories of Hong Kong from a contemporary perspective, comprehensively showcasing the uniqueness and dynamic of the city.

Henry Cheng, Vice President of Global Data Business, International Business of HGC, said, “We are honoured to have been the connectivity solutions provider of CMG on an occasion of such national significance. HGC’s team worked hard and demonstrated our ability to provide high-quality and efficient service under a tight schedule and strict requirements. With the support of customers like CMG, we are confident that we are on a journey to success to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the Greater Bay Area that exemplifies Hong Kong’s bright future.”

