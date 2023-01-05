9 to 5 by Harley Schwadron for Thu, 05 Jan 2023

I worked for a defense contracting company bought by Lucas. The president held a corporate wide teleconference early on in the acquisition to tell us the bad news is that 90% of CEOs in Europe refused to do business with Lucas. The good news is that only 50% of US CEOs refused.They screwed up a Navy contract so badly a little later that the Navy petitioned the government to ban all government agencies from doing business with Lucas ever.They gave up soon after that and went back to the motor oil business.

