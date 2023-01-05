logo
mobile-logo
HomeDaily Cartoon9 to 5 by Harley Schwadron for Thu, 05 Jan 2023
Daily Cartoon
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

9 to 5 by Harley Schwadron for Thu, 05 Jan 2023

I worked for a defense contracting company bought by Lucas. The president held a corporate wide teleconference early on in the acquisition to tell us the bad news is that 90% of CEOs in Europe refused to do business with Lucas. The good news is that only 50% of US CEOs refused.They screwed up a Navy contract so badly a little later that the Navy petitioned the government to ban all government agencies from doing business with Lucas ever.They gave up soon after that and went back to the motor oil business.

Adblock test (Why?)



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 