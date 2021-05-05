logo
mobile-logo
HomeDaily Cartoon9 to 5 by Harley Schwadron for Tue, 04 May 2021
Daily Cartoon
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

9 to 5 by Harley Schwadron for Tue, 04 May 2021

Even most cats think cat videos are stupid, cute but stupid. For eight months, I carried a camera every day into the redwoods while walking with my two cats. I shot no end of photos and videos. Have you tried shooting video walking backwards on a fallen redwood log bridge over a river forty feet below while trying to keep an agile cat in frame? DON’T! Maybe someday software enhancement will be able to “save” some of those special moments. Still, I remember those as some of better days of my life.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Share

No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Related posts

Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post