9 to 5 by Harley Schwadron for Tue, 04 May 2021

Even most cats think cat videos are stupid, cute but stupid. For eight months, I carried a camera every day into the redwoods while walking with my two cats. I shot no end of photos and videos. Have you tried shooting video walking backwards on a fallen redwood log bridge over a river forty feet below while trying to keep an agile cat in frame? DON’T! Maybe someday software enhancement will be able to “save” some of those special moments. Still, I remember those as some of better days of my life.

