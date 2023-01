Worked at a dot-com company in 1999. I was really worried when the mutual funds in my 401k owned a lot of my company’s shares and the company was compensating me with shares. So I sold all my shares and changed my 401k mutual funds to bank CDs. I really looked foolish for about six months. Then the dot-com crash hit. I felt like I had disarmed a bomb.

Just wish I had kept that money…………..

