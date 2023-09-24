A Classic Case Of Caste Discrimination In Kerala

By P. Sreekumaran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An incident of caste discrimination in the most progressive state in the country! Unbelievable? But it is true. The execrable act occurred in Kerala, “God’s Own Country’, in January this year.

The horrendous details of the abomination first. The shocking incident took place at a lamp-lighting ceremony in Payyannur Nambiatrakovval Shiva temple on January 26 this year. The incident came to light eight months after it occurred only when Kerala’s Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan revealed it on September 18.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, a senior leader of the CPI(M), said the chief priest, after lighting the map place it on the floor instead of directly handing it to him. The Minister who felt slighted gave vent to his strong feelings and gave the temple officials and the priest a piece of his mind at the temple itself. He also refused to light the lamp. The soft-spoken Radhakrishnan said he did not want to create a controversy, but he responded to the incident to bring about a change in the caste system prevailing in the society. It is a blot on the society. The people’s mindset has not changed despite the nation’s achievements like the Chandrayaan, he pointed out. The question, however, is: why he took eight months to talk about the incident? It was typical of the man, who detests controversies and avoids triggering a row.

As expected, the incident evoked strong condemnation cutting across party lines. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident shocked him. The government viewed the matter seriously. It is an insult to Kerala’s civic society, he opined. The Minister in the meantime has met the CM and briefed him about the incident.

Leader of the opposition V D Satheesan identified himself with the sentiments expressed by the Chief Minister. He said Kerala’s conscience has been shocked by the incident. Satheesan also called for speedy prosecution of the perpetrators of the insult. Education Minister V Shivankutty and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) also joined the chorus of criticism.

Meanwhile, the tantric of the temple has come up with a far from convincing explanation of the shocking act. In his initial reaction, the tantric said he was in the dark about the incident, adding that he came to know about it only from the media after the minister made it public.

However, the tantric’s contention that it should not be construed as an act of caste discrimination is, to say the least, shocking. His reasoning: the whole incident might have happened because of the inexperience of the chief priest! He however, admitted that the priest could have handed it to the minister as no custom prevented him from doing that. But in the same breath he said nobody should point an accusing finger at him! Queer logic, indeed. It is also tantamount to defending the indefensible. He should have refrained from defending the priest. It would have been better if he had sought a probe into the serious matter and waited for its findings.

In direct contrast has been the reaction of the Sivagiri Mutt chief Swami Sathchidananda. The revered Swami demanded immediate dismissal of temple priest. Sathchindananda, who is the president of the Sree Narayana Dharmom Sangham Trust, was caustic in his condemnation. What the Minister had to undergo was an act of untouchability pure and simple, he said. It is sad and shocking to note that untouchability still prevailed in the State. “This is a disgrace to the State that gave birth to Sree Narayana Guru.” The Swami said that the minister should have raised a protest the same day itself instead of waiting for over seven months. He also wanted the State Government to take a tough stand on the issue.

Practising untouchability is a crime punishable under the law against the evil act. The Chief Minister has promised to take action after talking to the Minister. The sooner the better. For a progressive state like Kerala cannot afford the luxury of allowing such incidents to go unchallenged. Swift punishment must visit the perpetrators of this crime against humanity. (IPA Service)

