A Comprehensive Guide to ZSL London: Things to Do with Kids and Zoo Tickets

London is a city known for its rich history, iconic landmarks, and diverse culture. For families visiting the city, there is no shortage of things to do and see. However, one attraction that should not be missed is the ZSL London Zoo. The zoo is home to over 20,000 animals from more than 750 species, making it one of the largest and most diverse collections of wildlife in the UK. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive guide to ZSL London, highlighting the top things to do in London with kids and discussing how to purchase tickets.

Things to Do in London with Kids at ZSL London Zoo

The ZSL London Zoo is a great destination for families with kids of all ages. With so many different exhibits and activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some of the top things to do with kids at the zoo:

Meet the Animals: The zoo is home to a wide variety of animals, from tigers and lions to penguins and meerkats. Kids will love the opportunity to get up close and personal with these fascinating creatures.

Attend an Animal Encounter: For a more immersive experience, families can attend an animal encounter. These special experiences give visitors the chance to meet some of the zoo’s residents and learn more about them from expert zookeepers.

Explore the Play Areas: The zoo has several play areas that are perfect for kids to burn off some energy. From the Splash Zone water play area to the Animal Adventure playground, there are plenty of options for kids to enjoy.

Ride the Zoo Train: For a unique perspective on the zoo, families can take a ride on the zoo train. This miniature railway takes visitors on a tour of some of the zoo’s most popular exhibits.

Watch a Show: The zoo hosts several daily shows and demonstrations, including a bird of prey show and a penguin feeding. These shows provide a fun and educational experience for visitors of all ages.

ZSL London Zoo Tickets

When planning a visit to the ZSL London Zoo, it is important to purchase tickets in advance to ensure entry and avoid queues. There are several different ticket options available, depending on the type of visit and the number of people in your group.

General Admission: General admission tickets provide entry to the zoo for a full day, allowing visitors to explore all of the exhibits and attend shows and demonstrations. These tickets are available for adults, children, and families.

VIP Experience: For an extra-special visit, families can opt for the VIP Experience. This includes exclusive access to some of the zoo’s top attractions, as well as a private tour with a zookeeper.

Annual Membership: Families who plan to visit the zoo multiple times throughout the year can save money by purchasing an annual membership. This provides unlimited entry to the zoo for a full year, as well as other exclusive perks.

Conclusion

The ZSL London Zoo is a must-visit destination for families visiting London. With so many different animals, exhibits, and activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Families can meet the animals, attend an animal encounter, explore the play areas, ride the zoo train, and watch shows and demonstrations. When purchasing tickets, families can choose from general admission, the VIP experience, or an annual membership. No matter which option they choose, a visit to the ZSL London Zoo is sure to be a memorable experience for the whole family. So, book your tickets and get ready to embark on an adventure like no other!

