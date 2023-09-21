logo
A UAE company creates a Humanoid Robot Ardi to arrange a RoboShow

The robot looks like a human and interacts with people

 

The startup RDI Robots, a manufacturer specializing in autonomous service robots, has unveiled its latest creation: Ardi, a humanoid robot. This project spanned eight months in development. Noteworthy advancements in this new model include a novel servomotor type, an expanded capacity for regulating micro-expressions to convey emotions, the introduction of silicone skin for enhanced elasticity, along with the incorporation of hyper-realistic eyes. Additionally, the robot now utilizes “Motion Capture” technology, enabling it to capture and replicate human emotions, facial expressions, and gestures.

According to the developers, Ardi is set to become an integral component of the RoboShow robotic complex. RoboShow stands out as an interactive exhibition, featuring the anthropomorphic robot, Ardi. This showcase offers a spectrum of customizable services complemented by event technologies such as lighting, lasers, and fog systems. These elements combine to craft an immersive and visually captivating experience for guests as they engage with the robot.

As convinced by the developers, RoboShow offers a number of attractions, including 55 multimedia show scenarios, 15 interactive cases, and multilingual support, accommodating four languages, including English and Arabic. Developers have also hinted at Ardi’s diverse abilities, which encompass singing popular songs, reciting poetry, offering games, and even foretelling the future.

“We are excited to present RoboShow, exemplifying our commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of entertainment,” expressed Sofia Bokova, Head of Product Marketing at RDI Robots. “By seamlessly melding state-of-the-art technology with artistic creativity, we’ve created a captivating experience that goes beyond conventional entertainment formats.”

Dubai, renowned for its progressive spirit and embrace of innovation, serves as the ideal platform for the global launch of RoboShow. As RDI Robots pioneers this entertainment venture, the city’s visionary leadership and thriving tech ecosystem provide the perfect setting to unveil the future of entertainment.

The first RoboShow complex including a new generation Ardi the robot will start working in December this year. According to the creators, robotic complex could be seen in one of the popular tourist destinations. 

About RDI Robots:

Established in 2022 in Dubai, RDI Robots specializes in research, development, design, and integration of robotic solutions. The company’s core product is a hyper-realistic robot capable of human-like communication and expressions. With headquarters in Dubai and a global development team, RDI Robots has a visionary goal to create a universal robotics platform, defining the future of human-robot interaction.

Website: https://rdirobots.com/roboshow

