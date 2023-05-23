logo
India
AAP ‘maha rally’ in June against Centre’s ordinance

The AAP on Monday said it will organise a ‘maha rally’ on June 11 against the Centre’s “black ordinance” that effectively gives the lieutenant governor control over administrative services, negating a Supreme Court order in favour of the Kejriwal dispensation.

This ordinance shows that the Centre will impose “dictatorial decisions” like this on the country, AAP’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said at a press conference.

He appealed to Delhiites to join the rally in large numbers.

The Centre promulgated the ordinance on May 19 to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.

This came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

“This black ordinance has made it clear that the BJP-led Centre will impose dictatorial decisions like this on the country. Therefore, the AAP has decided to launch a campaign against it along with the people of Delhi.

After the Supreme Court’s decision, the AAP leader said, the manner in which the “central government and the prime minister have issued an ordinance is a betrayal of trust of the people of Delhi”.

“Through this machination, the rights of the citizens of Delhi have been hijacked. Ever since this ordinance was issued, you all are seeing that the leaders of BJP are singing praises of this black ordinance and beating their chests proudly,” he added.

Rai said the Supreme Court gave an opportunity to the government elected by Delhiites to run the bureaucratic system of Delhi on the basis of accountability and transparency.

“What the Modi government has done due to arrogance of power is an insult not only to the elected government of Delhi but also to the two crore people of Delhi,” he said.

The people of Delhi have been fighting to make it a full-fledged state since the time when Madan Lal Khurana was the chief minister, he said.

“Now, the BJP says that it will not let Delhi remain half or even a quarter of the state it is supposed to be. Now, all the decisions of Delhi will be taken by the lieutenant governor,” he said.

In light of these perilous circumstances, the AAP has decided to run a campaign to oppose this ordinance with the people of Delhi, Rai said.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar here and called for Opposition unity to take on the BJP.

Kejriwal said he would meet leaders of various parties to ensure that any bill brought to replace the recent central ordinance is not passed in Rajya Sabha.

With inputs from News18

The post AAP ‘maha rally’ in June against Centre’s ordinance first appeared on IPA Newspack.

