AAP MP's sentence in 2001 protest case suspended
AAP MP’s sentence in 2001 protest case suspended

A court here on Tuesday gave relief to AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by suspending his sentence in a 2001 case related to a protest. The special court had on January 11 awarded three-month imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,500 to Singh and five others in the case registered against them over a protest against frequent power cuts in the Uttar Pradesh town.

Singh had appealed in the court against the sentence. The court suspended his sentence but directed him to deposit the fine.

Singh’s lawyer Rudrapratap Singh Madan said on June 18, 2001, besides Singh former Samajwadi Party MLA Anup Sanda, former corporator Kamal Srivastava and three others participated in a sit-in and created a traffic jam against power cuts.

A case was registered against them at the City Police Station under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 341 (wrongful restraint) by the then sub inspector SP Singh.

The court had given bail to all of them after announcing its judgment on January 11.

Judge Jai Prakash Pandey has fixed February 15 as the next date of hearing and issued notices to all the parties in the case.

The court will hear an application from Sanda and one other on Wednesday.

With inputs from News18

The post AAP MP’s sentence in 2001 protest case suspended first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Arabian Post
