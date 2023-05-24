AAP to launch poll campaigns in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP

The Aam Aadmi Party will soon launch its poll campaign in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where assembly elections are due later this year. Party sources said the poll campaigns will start with a “maha rally” in each of the three states.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener, will lead the “maha rally” in the three states.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also participate in the rallies, the sources added. “The ‘maha rally’ will be organised in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in view of elections in these states. These rallies are going to be the biggest ever event organised by the party so far,” a source in the party said.

After these rallies, the AAP will organise a series of Town Hall events, roadshows, public meetings and events to woo voters in the three poll-bound states, the source said. “The dates for the three mega rallies will soon be announced,” the source added.

The AAP will organise a ‘maha rally’ in the national capital on June 11 against the Centre’s ordinance that nullified the Supreme Court’s verdict on control over administrative services in Delhi. The country will witness a series of assembly polls with the terms of the legislative assemblies in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana ending on different dates between December this year and January 2024.