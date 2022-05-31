logo
mobile-logo
HomeChannelsFeaturedAbu Dhabi Exchange lists GFH
Featured
0 likes
5 seen
0 Comments

Abu Dhabi Exchange lists GFH

abudhabirealestate

Arabian Post Staff

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced the secondary listing of GFH Financial Group B.S.C.   The listing is set to further expand GFH’s investor base and enhance liquidity in its shares amid increased regional and international participation on the exchange.

To mark the occasion, ADX Managing Director and CEO, Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, and GFH’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Hisham Alrayes, rang the market-opening bell at ADX, where the Group’s shares began trading under the symbol “GFH”.

This is GFH’s fourth regional listing with its shares already listed and actively traded on the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait and the Dubai Financial Market. The listing comes as GFH undergoes continued expansion and transformational growth having recently partnered with SQ Asset Management Company in the USA, completed the acquisition of logistic warehouses with assets of more than US$2 billion and spun out infrastructure and real estate assets.

Currently, the Group has over US$15 billion of assets and funds under management including a global portfolio of investments in logistics, healthcare, education and technology in the MENA region, Europe and North America. This includes new investments of more than US$2 billion over the past 12 months alone.

The listing of GFH on ADX brings the number of dual listings on the exchange to four. Shares of Ooredoo, Sudan Telecom Group and Oman and Emirates Investment Holding Company also have secondary listings on the exchange.

Also published on Medium.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
Business
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 