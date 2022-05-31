Abu Dhabi Exchange lists GFH

Arabian Post Staff

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced the secondary listing of GFH Financial Group B.S.C. The listing is set to further expand GFH’s investor base and enhance liquidity in its shares amid increased regional and international participation on the exchange.

To mark the occasion, ADX Managing Director and CEO, Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, and GFH’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Hisham Alrayes, rang the market-opening bell at ADX, where the Group’s shares began trading under the symbol “GFH”.

This is GFH’s fourth regional listing with its shares already listed and actively traded on the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait and the Dubai Financial Market. The listing comes as GFH undergoes continued expansion and transformational growth having recently partnered with SQ Asset Management Company in the USA, completed the acquisition of logistic warehouses with assets of more than US$2 billion and spun out infrastructure and real estate assets.

Currently, the Group has over US$15 billion of assets and funds under management including a global portfolio of investments in logistics, healthcare, education and technology in the MENA region, Europe and North America. This includes new investments of more than US$2 billion over the past 12 months alone.

The listing of GFH on ADX brings the number of dual listings on the exchange to four. Shares of Ooredoo, Sudan Telecom Group and Oman and Emirates Investment Holding Company also have secondary listings on the exchange.

Also published on Medium.