ADNOC’s AI Push Spurs H1 2025 Earnings Surge

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

ADNOC Group’s six publicly listed entities posted a combined net profit of USD 4.7 billion for the first half of 2025, underscoring how the widespread deployment of advanced artificial intelligence across operations has sharpened efficiency and underpinned robust growth.

At the heart of this transformation lies MEERAi, ADNOC’s proprietary AI platform. It is deployed across ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Fertiglobe and Borouge, delivering real-time, data-driven insights that are elevating decision-making and operational precision across the board.

ADNOC Gas achieved a record Q2 net income of USD 1.385 billion, marking a 16 per cent year-on-year rise, while EBITDA increased 8 per cent to USD 2.256 billion, propelled by surging local demand and operational prowess. Investors will see the payoff as the board approved an interim dividend of USD 1.792 billion, up 5 per cent, due for disbursement in September 2025. MEERAi’s impact was central in guiding the board’s strategic decisions.

ADNOC Distribution delivered its highest first-half EBITDA to date—USD 566 million, up 10 percent—with net profit climbing 12.2 percent to USD 358 million. Fuel volumes surged to a record 7.62 billion litres, and non-fuel retail gross profit lifted 14.9 percent. The AI-driven enhancements include predictive fuel-demand forecasting, intelligent assortment planning and hyper-personalised customer offerings. The company introduced MEERAi to its board for real-time strategic oversight, and it expects to distribute a USD 350 million dividend in October 2025.

ADNOC Drilling also delivered standout performance, with management attributing its ability to scale through diverse energy cycles to advanced technologies including AI. The board approved a USD 217 million second-quarter dividend in August 2025. The company is also pursuing regional expansion, including a majority stake acquisition in SLB’s land drilling business across Kuwait and Oman.

Borouge’s AI, digitalisation and technology programme generated USD 307 million in value, including an AI-powered control room in collaboration with Honeywell and integration with MEERAi. New product innovations such as medical-grade polyolefins and recyclable packaging also featured prominently.

Meanwhile, ADNOC’s broader push to harness AI is also playing a central role in its clean-energy pivot. Following earlier investments in AI tools like RoboWell and AR360, which generated USD 500 million in value and reduced around one million tonnes of CO₂ emissions between 2022 and 2023, the company is now deploying AI to advance low-carbon energy frontiers including hydrogen and carbon management, in partnership with entities such as SOCAR, Microsoft and Masdar.

Across all six listed companies, the near-term financial performance echoes the effectiveness of ADNOC’s strategy of embedding AI across both core operations and emerging markets. The unified deployment of MEERAi is not just enhancing control-room functions, but reshaping boardroom dynamics, driving smarter strategy execution, operational optimisation, emissions reduction and product innovation.

Key players in this transformation include the leadership of ADNOC Distribution, championing digital retail evolution; ADNOC Drilling’s CEO Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, who has publicly credited AI for the company’s resilience and growth momentum; and the broader ADNOC executive team, aligning technology and energy transition goals. Their collective efforts are reinforcing ADNOC’s position as a global energy player committed to leveraging AI for sustainable value creation.