New AVD200-48S12 delivers superior power density in a small form factor, shrinking power conversion footprint to significantly increase available PCB space for critical functions

DENVER, COLORADO – Media OutReach – 28 April 2021 – Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions – today expanded its market-leading family of 48 V input DC-DC power converters with a new ultra-small design. Featuring almost twice the power delivery in an industry standard footprint, the AVD200-48S12 is ideally suited for 5G digital communications modules, power-over-ethernet, and optical network applications in telecommunications and data communications.

Delivering superior power density in a small form factor, the AVD200-48S12 increases operational efficiency by cutting power-conversion losses while reducing overall system costs. By shrinking the footprint required for power conversion, available printed circuit board (PCB) space is significantly increased for other critical application functions needed in telecom and datacom equipment.

“Printed circuit board real estate has always been in high demand and short supply, even more so today with power-hungry 5G network applications,” said Joe Voyles, vice president and general manager, industrial and power conversion products at Advanced Energy. “Our new AVD200-48S12 power converter helps customers solve their most complex power conversion challenges and packs premium power with up to 200 W output in a 1/16th brick.”

The newly launched Artesyn AVD200-48S12 is a telecom-grade isolated sixteenth (1/16th) brick DC-DC converter with a power rating of 200 W with power-over-ethernet isolation. With an input voltage range of 36 to 75 VDC (Voltage Direct Current), this standard footprint converter packs nearly double the power in the same form factor as Artesyn’s AVD120 120 W, 1/16th brick converter, and delivers equivalent power to Artesyn’s AVO200 200 W, 1/8th brick, but in half the size.

The AVD200-48S12 features a high efficiency rating of over 94.2 percent and provides 48 V input to regulated, 12 V output power conversion, ideal for use as the input to down-stream, non-isolated conversion stages. With built-in open-frame and baseplate construction, with the option of through-hole or surface mount options, the unit provides customers with the option of either forced-air fan cooling or contact-cooling of an application or heatsink.

For detailed product information and technical specifications, visit the AVD200-48S12 product web page and the product data sheet.

