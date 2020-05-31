AGC Networks acquires UAE’s Fujisoft

Arabian Post Staff

Global solutions integrator AGC Networks announced that it will be acquiring Fujisoft (along with its associated companies in UAE) through its indirect subsidiary – Black Box Holdings Limited Cayman Islands.

The proposed acquisition is subject to approval from the Department of Economic Development in Dubai and from Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development for the company in Abu Dhabi.

The acquisition of Fujisoft will substantially increase and strengthen AGC’s presence and offerings in the MEA region. This will also enhance the current solution portfolio of AGC and Black Box across Cloud Computing & Virtualization, Cyber Security, Managed SoC & NoC, Managed Services, Data Center and Collaboration solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Fujisoft team members as part of the AGC family,” said Sanjeev Verma, Executive Director and CEO of AGC Networks and President and CEO of Black Box Corporation. “This acquisition accelerates our expansion in MEA region. In our pursuit to remain the customer’s trusted partner in providing technology solutions and services, the combination of Fujisoft and AGC will strengthen our relationship and relevance with our combined customers in the region.” Verma continued.

Albert Raj, Managing Director, Fujisoft said “This acquisition is a logical next step that creates substantial value for customers and stakeholders of both AGC and Fujisoft. It will truly benefit customers and business partners through expanded product portfolio and service excellence in the Middle East region and beyond.”

Also published on Medium.