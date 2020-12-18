AIA Singapore invests more than S$5 million to support employees, local workforce and the wider community amid COVID-19

Free COVID-19 coverage for customers, staff and their dependents as well as AIA Insurance Representatives, will be extended till mid-2021. The life insurer also raised more than S$550,000 to aid underprivileged youth and children’s cancer research, supporting those most impacted during this time

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 December 2020 – AIA Singapore today announced that they have invested over S$5 million in several community initiatives to comprehensively support Singaporeans throughout 2020. These include holistic efforts to making quality healthcare accessible to all, providing monetary assistance for their employees, boosting the mental resilience of working Singaporeans amid a trying time for mental health, and creating employment opportunities in the financial sector.

Committed to nurturing future generations and doing their part for the community, the life insurer also continues to do good by practicing corporate social responsibility even in a fiscally challenging climate. This year, AIA Singapore raised over S$550,000 for their two adopted charities, Children’s Wishing Well and the VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer. The funds raised come on top of AIA Singapore’s multi-million dollar investment in keeping the community resilient as Singapore transitions to its eventual Phase 3 reopening.

Ms Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the important role insurers play in society. It is a chance for life insurers like us to show Singaporeans that we care about their holistic wellness and safeguarding every aspect of their health and wellbeing when they need it the most. We have taken it upon ourselves to find new and timely ways to put our people–our employees, insurance representatives, customers and the wider Singapore community — first by providing them with peace of mind whilst living amid this uncertainty. We will continue to honour this commitment in 2021, delivering on our promise of enabling healthier, longer, better lives.”

Protecting what matters most to all: the health of the nation

In a time when Singaporeans are more conscious of their health and the need to safeguard their loved ones and future[1], AIA Singapore is doubling down on their commitment to help ensure quality healthcare is accessible to all. The insurer is extending comprehensive support to ensure the community’s physical and mental wellness are well-supported during this exceptional period.

Throughout 2020, AIA Singapore has invested millions into providing necessary coverage, services, and support to keep Singaporeans protected against infectious diseases and health risks prevalent in the pandemic. These initiatives include:

Free COVID-19 special coverage for 2.6 million of our customers, employees and their dependents, and AIA Insurance Representatives. Of which, about 500 customers who suffered from COVID-19 received financial help for the medical bills. This special coverage will also be extended till the end of June 2021.

for 2.6 million of our customers, employees and their dependents, and AIA Insurance Representatives. Of which, about 500 customers who suffered from COVID-19 received financial help for the medical bills. This special coverage will also be extended till the end of June 2021. Gift of Care campaign , to provide customers with free access to tele-consultation services provided by WhiteCoat.

, to provide customers with free access to tele-consultation services provided by WhiteCoat. Providing 50,000 medical tele-consultations for AIA HealthShield Gold Max policyholders.

for AIA HealthShield Gold Max policyholders. Invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in the “Resilience Mindset” programme for corporate customers, a four-week course that aims to improve the mental wellbeing of employees. Since November 2020, this quarterly programme is accessible to 1.2 million members of the Singapore workforce, helping them cope better with working from home through the practice of positive habits daily.

for corporate customers, a four-week course that aims to improve the mental wellbeing of employees. Since November 2020, this quarterly programme is accessible to 1.2 million members of the Singapore workforce, helping them cope better with working from home through the practice of positive habits daily. Insuring over 200,000 individuals against dengue through free AIA Dengue Defence Cover product coverage, paying out claims to 447 policyholders.

through free AIA Dengue Defence Cover product coverage, paying out claims to 447 policyholders. Providing over 20,000 individuals with protection against infectious diseases through the AIA #ShareTheLove insurance plan.

through the AIA #ShareTheLove insurance plan. Participating in a drive to provide 5,000 care packages to healthcare workers–a thank you to our silent heroes, the brave frontliners.

Bringing hope to Singapore’s workforce amid evolving ways of working

As with their customers, AIA Singapore places a high priority on their employees and AIA Insurance Representatives–the people who keep the company going with their commitment and dedication. The insurer recognises their vital role in equipping their people for the new future of work, and creating sustainable, long-term career opportunities for the rest of the workforce.

In line with continued efforts by the government of Singapore to create and protect jobs for locals across sectors, AIA Singapore allocated significant funds to support their employees while working from home and generate career opportunities for aspiring professionals:

Investing S$2 million to create 500 new jobs through the AIA Financial Career Scheme , which provides in-depth training and financial support to fresh grads and mid-career switchers.

, which provides in-depth training and financial support to fresh grads and mid-career switchers. Investing S$1.5 million in the work-from-home assistance scheme , wherein all of 1,488 AIA Singapore employees received $1,000 to get enhance their remote work set-up.

, wherein all of 1,488 AIA Singapore employees received $1,000 to get enhance their remote work set-up. Investing in new stress and wellness management training for more than 350 of people managers in AIA Singapore. These help them identify common mental health issues and learn how to appropriately support their staff in good times and bad.

for more than 350 of people managers in AIA Singapore. These help them identify common mental health issues and learn how to appropriately support their staff in good times and bad. Giving all AIA Singapore employees an additional day-off this year to encourage them to focus on their personal wellbeing.

Additional fundraising for those less fortunate

COVID-19 has deeply affected every member of society, even more so the underprivileged. AIA Singapore constantly strives to pursue a culture of purpose by rallying their employees, insurance representatives, partners and customers together to give back to the less fortunate in the community. In 2020, the insurer raised over S$550,000 for their two adopted charities through the #ShareTheLove campaign and other activities, with the intention of making a lasting difference to the lives of future generations.

Part of a regional AIA #ShareTheLove movement taking place across Asia, the campaign, besides offering complimentary AIA #ShareTheLove insurance plans, includes fundraisers for beneficiaries Children’s Wishing Well and the VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer. AIA Singapore continues to support disadvantaged children and youths, raising funds to progress education, groceries, wellness and enrichment programmes. This year, they also expanded on their giving commitment, partnering with the VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer to support fundraising efforts for paediatric cancer research.

This year’s CSR initiatives include:

#ShareTheLove Campaign — AIA Charity Golf Virtual Challenge

Now in its 5th year, AIA raised hundreds of thousands in the virtual edition of its annual key fundraising event. Made possible by the generous support of AIA’s business partners, staff, and financial representatives, AIA raised an exceptional amount in this challenging year alone. The annual event has garnered more than $1 million since 2016.

#ShareTheLove Campaign — Donation Matching

AIA Insurance Representatives pledged their support by donating a portion of their policy sales from September to October 2020 to continue doing their part for the community.

Grocery donation drive during circuit breaker

AIA rallied staff, insurance representatives, and customers to help ease the financial burdens of their affected community at the height of the circuit breaker period. The proceeds helped fund groceries for the Children’s Wishing Well beneficiaries.

Sale of AIA Buddy Kids Christmas Merchandise (Sale period: November-December 2020)

All proceeds from the purchase of the AIA Buddy Kids packs will go to the VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer. Buddy is AIA’s trusty sidekick and learning mate that is encouraging kids to recognise the value of being active, eating right, and being financially healthy.

AIA Singapore’s ongoing activities, such as their Singapore Premier League sponsorship, have also supported other members of the community. This ongoing partnership is part of our commitment to making great strides in bringing football closer to the community with the focus of inspiring people to live active lifestyles.

Overall, 2020 has been a year of giving for the insurer. COVID-19 has been a chance for AIA Singapore to turn this health and economic crisis into an opportunity to go above and beyond in delivering on their promise of enabling Singaporeans’ healthier, longer, and better lives.

Appendix: Additional support extended by AIA Singapore amid COVID-19

Offering customers instalment plans to pay their premiums via our AIA COVID-19 Support Programme .

. Expediting any claims relating to COVID-19 through a dedicated customer care team.

through a dedicated customer care team. Setting up a dedicated webpage on our AIA corporate website to provide updates on initiatives regarding COVID-19.

on our AIA corporate website to provide updates on initiatives regarding COVID-19. Providing our distribution channels with access to digital platforms like iSmart and iResource, which enables them to tap into content on how to serve customers in COVID-19.

which enables them to tap into content on how to serve customers in COVID-19. Creating a Resilience Booster Challenge and Solidarity Rewards Challenge to provide extra incentives and to reward AIA’s agency force who continue to service the financial needs of fellow Singaporeans; additional relief supported has also been provided for selected AIA Insurance Representatives facing financial challenges.

to provide extra incentives and to reward AIA’s agency force who continue to service the financial needs of fellow Singaporeans; additional relief supported has also been provided for selected AIA Insurance Representatives facing financial challenges. Rolling out paperless claim submissions amid heightened safe distancing rules.

amid heightened safe distancing rules. Designed the My AIA SG app to provide our customers access to their policy details, AIA Vitality Membership as well as allowing customers to make their premium payments via PayEZ.

to provide our customers access to their policy details, AIA Vitality Membership as well as allowing customers to make their premium payments via PayEZ. Co-designed a digital mindset cultural programme Digital Ei8ht to continue upskilling our employees, in addition to a LinkedIn Learning platform for employees.

to continue upskilling our employees, in addition to a LinkedIn Learning platform for employees. Initiated the #haveyoucheckedin movement — an effort to increase employee engagement and participation amid heightened social distancing in AIA Singapore’s Workplace by Facebook.

Extended community support through a hand sanitizer on-ground giveaway.



[1] AIA Real Rewards Poll 2020: https://www.aia.com.sg/content/dam/sg/en/docs/press-releases/2020/press-release-aia-real-rewards-poll-2020.pdf



