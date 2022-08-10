Air Arabia reports AED 451m first half net

Budget carrier Air Arabia reported a strong first half (January to June) 2022 as recovery in demand for air travel continued.

Air Arabia reported a net profit of AED 451 million for the first six months ending June 30, 2022, compared to AED 44 million registered in the corresponding first half 2021. In the same period, the airline posted a turnover of AED 2.24 billion, a 110 per cent increase compared to the corresponding first half of last year. More than 5.2 million passengers flew with Air Arabia between January and June 2022 across the carrier’s five hubs, an increase of 131 per cent compared to the same period last year. The airline’s average seat load factor – or passengers carried as a percentage of available seats – increased by 11 per cent during the first six months of 2022 and stood an average at 79 per cent.

During the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, Air Arabia registered a net profit of AED 160 million, compared to AED 10 million net profit reported for the same period last year. The company’s turnover for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 125 per cent as demand for air travel increased registering an AED 1.11 billion, compared to AED 496 million in the corresponding period last year. More than 2.7 million passengers flew with Air Arabia between March and June 2022 across the carrier’s five hubs, an increase of 195 percent compared the same quarter last year. The airline’s average seat load factor increased by 13 per cent during the second quarter of 2022 and stood at an impressive average of 79 per cent.

During the first half of the year, Air Arabia added 6 new aircraft to its fleet and expanded its network by launching 16 new routes across its hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt. Air Arabia also unveiled the brand identity of its latest two ventures ‘Fly Arna’ and ‘Fly Jinnah’ in Armenia and Pakistan respectively. In June, Fly Arna received it Air Operating Certificate and in July, the carrier celebrated the launch of its operations with direct flights connecting Yerevan to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. In the first half of the year, Air Arabia fully resumed its city check-in across the UAE and was named ‘Airline of the Year’ at the Air Transport Awards 2022. In March, the carrier won the “Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier 2022” rating by APEX – The Airline Passenger Experience Association.

