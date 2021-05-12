Airwallex secures EMI licence in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach – 12 May 2021 – Airwallex, a leading global payments platform, is pleased to announce it has secured its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence from the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank, DNB). The licence was granted on 30 April 2021, and gives Airwallex access to the European single market.

This latest approval adds to Airwallex’s existing licences in its core markets, including the UK, United States, Australia, and Hong Kong. With its EU EMI licence, Airwallex will soon be able to offer an enhanced range of products and services to customers across Europe, bolstering its growth by offering businesses an end-to-end solution for FX, card issuing and online payments.

Jed Rose, General Manager of EMEA at Airwallex said, “We are delighted to have been granted an EMI licence by the DNB. This is a significant milestone for Airwallex as we look to deepen our presence in the European market and address the pain points faced by many businesses who are looking for a simpler, more convenient and transparent process to support their payments needs. We look forward to providing businesses in Europe with a full product stack to empower their growth.”

Founded in 2015 in Melbourne, Airwallex has grown to become a global fintech platform that is supported by a team of over 650 employees across 12 global offices. Earlier this year, Airwallex announced an additional capital raise of US$100 million to further accelerate its global expansion, strengthening its capabilities through product innovation and new partnerships. In Europe, the company continues to invest in growth, with plans to double its 50-strong team by the end of the year and build out its presence in Amsterdam.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a global payments fintech with a purpose to empower businesses of all sizes to grow without borders, and by doing so, contribute to the global economy. With technology at its core, Airwallex has built a proprietary global financial infrastructure platform to help businesses transact, collect and pay in any foreign currency across 130+ countries and 50+ currencies, without the constraints of the traditional global financial system.

Airwallex has secured over US$500 million since it was established in Melbourne in 2015, and is backed by world-leading investors.Today, the business operates with a team of over 600 employees across 12 global offices. www.airwallex.com

