Ajmal Perfumes goes digital

Ajmal Perfumes, one of the Middle East’s largest perfume manufacturers, is driving the Middle East’s $ 4.4 billion fragrances market, by announcing a digital transformation partnership with global technology company SAP.

Middle East consumers are rapidly shifting from mass-market fragrances to upmarket, home-grown brands. As a result, the Middle East’s fragrances market is set to post 52 percent growth from $2.9 billion in 2019 to $ 4.4 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Allied Market Research.

Founded in 1951, Ajmal Perfumes hosts a 150,000 square foot state-of-the-art factory that manufactures 100,000 bottles of perfume per day. Worldwide, Ajmal Perfumes counts more than 1,000 dealerships and distributors, 240 retail stores in 45 countries, and 30 Duty-Free locations and international airlines.

Supporting innovation in the perfume market, Ajmal Perfumes is working with the channel partner Accely to digitally transform its operations. Ajmal Perfumes will run on the SAP S/4HANA real-time business suite on the RISE with SAP platform, and enhance employee experiences with the SAP SuccessFactors human experience management suite.

“As the Middle East’s fragrances market continues to grow, Ajmal Perfumes needed full visibility on our operations to enhance our standing as a globally-recognized brand,” said Abdulla Ajmal, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Ajmal Perfumes. “Thanks to our digital transformation with SAP, Ajmal Perfumes will have the real-time insights needed to enrich our customers’ lifestyles through creativity, innovation, and continual improvement.”

In its digital transformation roadmap, Ajmal Perfumes is also exploring SAP’s innovative solutions to further integrate digital marketing, customer experiences, and loyalty programs.

“Ajmal Perfumes, by joining together its marketing, retail, and e-commerce operations in real-time, shows how digital transformation can enable an Intelligent Enterprise,” said Zakaria Haltout, Managing Director SAP UAE. “We are exchanging global best practices in manufacturing and retail to support Ajmal Perfumes in scaling up on the cloud and using real-time technologies to enhance customer and employee experiences.”

“Ajmal Perfumes is a pioneer in its field, and we are extremely excited to become an integral part of this journey they have chosen towards excellence through SAP for digital transformation. We will ensure that we become partners in all their future endeavours in this area through our dedication, delivery excellence and the embedded value of customer commitment that is now part of our DNA over the past 20 years of our existence.” said Nilesh Shah, the Accely Group CEO.”