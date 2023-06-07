Akhilesh Yadav Launches Lok Jagran Rath Yatra For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

By Pradeep Kapoor

LUCKNOW: Irrespective of political alliance which may be decided later on, Samajwadi Party has started preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh by holding training camps in all the 80 constituencies and rath yatra in the state. The campaign for the polls has been named as Lok Jagran Abhiyan (public awareness campaign) under which training camps for workers are being organised by the party.

Under this program Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav will take out the Rath Yatra which would visit all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies before the elections. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will address the big rallies in all the constituencies. Akhilesh Yadav will be accompanied by senior leaders who would also address rallies.

Samajwadi Party launched the Lok Jagran Abhiyan from Lakhimpur Kheri on June 5-6 where training camp was held with the participation of party workers. The experts addressed the workers and explained about the history and ideology of the party beside current challenges before the party. Akhilesh also launched Lok Jagran Yatra and travelled in a specially designed rath in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav explained how important it was for the party to ensure the defeat of BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Akhilesh Yadav said that every section of society was unhappy with BJP governments at the centre as well as in the state.

Talking about assault on women, Akhilesh Yadav talked about sexual assault on female wrestlers and their protest. He charged the government for inaction against the culprits. Akhilesh Yadav said that innocent persons were being targetted in fake encounters and were victim of bulldozers. He all alleged that state witnessed maximum numbers of fake encounters since 2017 when BJP came into power. Akhilesh Yadav said women, youth, farmers were being targetted by the BJP government.

Former chief minister emphasised on the need of having caste based census which would ensure inclusive growth in the state. He charged the BJP never wanted development of dalits and OBCs, that is why it was against caste census. He said that his party would raise the issue of caste census in every meeting.

Samajwadi Party national president asked the participants of the training camp to strengthen the party network at the booth level and sector. He also asked them to find out how the party lost in 2022 assembly polls despite very favourable atmosphere. Akhilesh Yadav said that Samajwadi Party candidates could not win due to misuse of the official machinery by BJP.

Samajwadi Party national president promised his party would give good representation to women in the party structure as well as Lok Sabha polls.

Samajwadi Party is facing biggest challenge to increase the number of MPs in Lok Sabha. It may be mentioned that party had won five seats in 2014 and again in 2019 the number remained the same despite having alliance with BSP which reached from nil to 10. With Akhilesh Yadav on rath now will the yatra weave magic for Samajwadi Party as happened in 2012 when cycle yatra led the party to power. (IPA Service)

