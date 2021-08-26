IP Accelerator connects small and medium-sized businesses with a network of trusted Singapore Intellectual Property (IP) law firms that will charge competitive fees on key services

Participating businesses can access Amazon’s brand protection tools months before their trademark registration is issued

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 August 2021 – Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) launched the Intellectual Property Accelerator (IP Accelerator) in Singapore, making it easier and more cost effective for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to obtain trademarks, protect their brands and tackle infringing goods both in Amazon’s stores and the broader marketplace.

Available to any brand selling in Amazon’s stores, IP Accelerator directly connects Singapore SMB owners with a curated network of local law firms charging competitive, pre-negotiated rates on key services, giving SMBs easy access to expert legal and general IP advice that may otherwise be a cost-prohibitive or complex process. To date, the list of participating firms in Singapore includes Ella Cheong LLC, Viering, Jentschura & Partner, Francine Tan Law Corporate, and Tan Peng Chin LLC.

“Securing IP rights is essential for every business owner, especially those interested to go global. Many SMBs in Singapore have grown their businesses with Amazon, reaching millions of customers on Amazon.sg and Amazon’s stores around the world. We are pleased to introduce the IP Accelerator program, which will build on that success by protecting their intellectual property and set them up for long term growth,” said Bernard Tay, Head of Global Selling for Southeast Asia at Amazon.

IP rights are vital for businesses to stop bad actors from copying and infringing on their ideas. However, filing for IP protection can be daunting and time-consuming for SMBs. IP Accelerator will facilitate the process by connecting SMBs with lawyers who are skilled in drafting trademark applications and can help remove common obstacles that could otherwise further delay the issuance of a registration.

IP Accelerator provides SMBs with early access to Amazon’s brand protection tools that help them protect their brand and IP even before their trademark is officially registered. Amazon’s Brand Registry is a free service that provides SMBs with powerful tools that help them manage and protect their brand and IP rights in Amazon stores, with more than 500,000 brands enrolled to date. Participants benefit from Amazon’s automated, data-driven protections that proactively remove suspected infringing or inaccurate content as well as tools that enable brands to report suspected infringement. Enrollment in Brand Registry also provides brands with greater influence over product information displayed on Amazon’s product detail pages to help customers make confident, informed purchasing decisions.

IP Accelerator was launched in the United States in 2019, and has since expanded to Europe, Japan, Canada, Mexico, India, and now Singapore. Since the launch, more than 7,000 trademark applications from participating brands have been submitted to trademark offices including the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the European Union Intellectual Property Office, the UK Intellectual Property Office, the Japan Patent Office, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, the Instituto Mexicaon de la Propiedad Industial, and the India Trade Marks Registry.

Amazon does not charge selling partners to use IP Accelerator – SMBs pay their law firm directly for the work performed at reduced, pre-negotiated rates. Businesses interested in IP Accelerator can visit http://brandservices.amazon.sg/ipaccelerator. Law firms that are interested in participating in the program should contact [email protected].

Quotes from the law firms:

Francine Tan, Founding Partner of Francine Tan Law Corporate, said: “The team at Francine Tan Law Corporation is excited to be a trusted Singapore partner in the IP Accelerator program to assist start-ups and small businesses in gaining quicker access to the Amazon Brand Registry. Brands are an intangible valuable asset which connects businesses with consumers and fosters loyalty and trust. Trademark registrations serve to protect this asset and are extremely vital for one to deal with the hijacking of brands and online counterfeits.”

Angela Leong, VJP, said: “Hi Amazon Selling Partners! VJP LLP an IP firm located in Singapore offering trademark protection services. We go by our motto “Value Justifies Protection” and are in the business of protecting and defending your trademark. We’re excited to be a part of Amazon’s IP Accelerator Firm Referral Program and look forward to playing our part in the Amazon ecosystem where connections are made.”

Wong Liang Kok, Tan Peng Chin LLC, said: “Tan Peng Chin LLC is a boutique Singapore law firm, with a dedicated and experienced IP practice group. We are honoured to be a part of Amazon’s IP Accelerator Program so as to serve international companies requiring trademark, brand and other intellectual property protection and other legal services in Singapore.”

Kar Liang SOH, Ella Chong LLC, said: “Amazon is finally bringing its ground-breaking IP Accelerator programme to its fast-expanding Singapore marketplace. We are proud to pioneer this amazing initiative with Amazon and are extremely excited to play a vital role in supporting the IP and legal needs of growing network of partners and sellers in the Amazon Singapore marketplace and beyond!”





About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

#AmazonSingapore