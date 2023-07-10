Amazon Singapore Unveils the Real Deals this Prime Day with Epic Discounts and Great Savings

From 11 to 12 July, enjoy thousands of deals from top brands including LEGO, Omnidesk, MUJI and more





Enjoy the free Prime Day Carnival event from 8 to 9 July for a preview of the deals and exclusive new product launches ahead of Prime Day

Stay up to date with the latest Prime Day news at Amazon.sg/primeday



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 July 2023 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) – The countdown begins to Amazon Singapore’s Prime Day event which is set to run from 11 to 12 July at Amazon.sg/primeday. Prime members will enjoy exclusive access to thousands of deals across Household & Kitchen, PC & Electronics, Beauty, Health & Personal Care, Baby & Toys, Beer, Wine & Spirits, and more. They can also expect incredible savings including up to 70% off best-selling books, and deep discounts of at least 50% off on brands like BOSE, Sennheiser, SONY, FOREO, local favourite, Epitex, and more. Prime members can also enjoy Amazon.sg exclusive pre-access to new releases from Hasbro on their popular line-up of toy brands including Nerf, Monopoly, Play-Doh, Transformers and Twister.

Members of the public who have the Amazon.sg app downloaded can join in the Prime Day celebrations at the upcoming carnival event taking place from 8 to 9 July at Capitol Singapore. Visitors will be able to enjoy a first-hand preview and experience of the exciting deals and products available on Prime Day through interactive games and activities at the free public event.

Sneak Peek into the Real Deals this Prime Day

Featuring thousands of real deals and incredible discounts, Prime members can enjoy deep savings on top-tier brands and products from LEGO, Hasbro, Sukin, Omnidesk, FOREO, Xiaomi, MUJI and more. Offers will be launched at different times throughout the 48-hour shopping event which starts at 12AM SGT on 11 July. Terms and conditions apply to all promotions.

A preview of the top Prime Day deals that Prime members can expect include:

Toys, Books & Baby

Save up to 70% off selected books including bestsellers, children’s books, business & careers, #booktok favorites, and more



Save up to 70% off and get an additional S$20 off on min spend of S$80 from brands such as LEGO, Play-Doh, Transformers, Barbie, Jenga, Monopoly, Hot Wheels and more



Save up to 50% off selected Transformers toys



Save up to 50% off selected toys from brands including Hot Wheels, Funko and Funko Pop!



Save up to 50% off selected items from Tommee Tippee and Skip Hop



Save up to 40% off new launches from Barbie, Takara Tomy, Paw Patrol and more



Save up to 40% off on selected Mattel products, and free gift worth S$79 with a min spending of S$150



Save up to 40% off selected Barbie Movie products



Save up to 30% off selected items from Graco



Save up to 30% off selected toys from brands including Marvel, Disney, Frozen, Peppa Pig, Sanrio, NanoBlock, and more



Save up to 30% off selected items from LEGO – Free gift with min. spend of S$79

PC & Electronics

Save up to 50% off your headphones when purchasing from brands including Sennheiser, Sony, Jabra, JBL, Marshall, Audio Technica and others, and get S$8 off with a minimum spend of S$80



Save up to 50% off selected items from Bose



Save up to 40% off selected items from Spigen



Save up to 35% off selected items from Omnidesk



Save up to 35% off selected smartwatches and trackers from brands including Fitbit and Garmin



Save up to 30% off selected items brands including Logitech, SAMSUNG, SoundPEATS and more



Save up to 30% off selected video games and accessories from brands including Nintendo, Sony and more



Save up to 20% on selected LG products, with additional vouchers of up to S$200 off

Household, Kitchen & Pets

Save up to 85% off selected items from household cleaning and appliances brand, Leifheit



Save up to 65% off selected items from home décor brand, Umbra



Save up to 50% off selected home and kitchen appliances, cookware, bedding and bath



Save up to 40% off selected items from Citylife



Save up to 33% off selected items from brands including Dreametech and Xiaomi



Save up to 30% off coffee machines and kettles, vacuum cleaners, home storage and organization



Save up to 30% off selected items from 3M, MUJI, and selected dining and cookware from brands including Blue Diamond and Table Matters



Save up to 25% off selected pet products from brands including Himalayan Dog Chew, INABA and Stewart Pet

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Save up to 50% off selected skincare products from Sukin and FOREO



Save up to 40% off selected items from Michael Design Works



Save up to 35% off selected items from Ma Cherie



Save up to 30% off selected items from Maybelline



Save up to 30% off selected items from brands including La Roche-Posay and Vichy and get an additional S$10 off a minimum spend of S$85



Save up to 25% off selected items from brands including Laneige and RYO



Get S$16 off with a minimum spend of S$80 on brands including Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex and more

Shop Deals from local brands and other Small-and-Medium-Sized Businesses

Save up to 60% off selected items from Epitex



Save up to 40% off selected items from Prolink



Save up to 40% off products from small-and-medium sized businesses



Save up to 30% off on selected items from UGREEN, LENCENT and Renpho



Save up to 25% off selected items from Armaggeddon

Grocery

Save up to 50% off selected items from New Moon



Save up to 40% off on Harvest Box, Nature’s Bakery, Kewpie, Remedy Organic and more



Save up to 35% off selected items from Sunny Fruit



Save up to 30% off selected items from Moma

Save even more with cross category deals or when you buy more units!

Flash Deals: Up to 60% off on selected products on Amazon.sg



Buy 4 and get 20% off on Baby, Beauty, Health & Personal Care, Grocery, BWS and more



Save up to 30% off, Buy 4 get extra 20% off on Kettle Chips, Tyrrell’s, Australia’s Own and more



Save up to 30% off, Buy 4 get 20% off on Louis Jadot, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, and more



Save up to 30% off, Buy 4 get 20% off on San Pellegrino, The Gourmet’s Pack, Acqua Panna, and more



Save up to 25% off, Buy 4 get 20% off on Cadbury, Oreo, Ritz and more



Save up to 20% off, Buy 3 get extra 15% off on Penfolds, Wynns, Wolf Blass and more wines



Save up to 20% off, Buy 4 get extra 20% off on Frontera, Casillero del Diablo and more wines



Save up to 10% off with 2 of more items purchased from the International Stores



Save up to 8% off big-ticket itemsfrom International Stores (selected items S$400 and above)

*Terms and conditions apply to all promotions listed above.

Prepare for Prime Day

Join Prime: Customers can join Prime for S$2.99 per month or start a free trial to participate. Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, free same-day delivery on selected delivery windows by Amazon Fresh & Fast on purchases made on Amazon Fresh, Watsons, and Little Farms, and more.

Customers can join Prime for S$2.99 per month or start a free trial to participate. Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, free same-day delivery on selected delivery windows by Amazon Fresh & Fast on purchases made on Amazon Fresh, Watsons, and Little Farms, and more. Set up deal alerts: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app between now and Prime Day to create deal alerts. Once Prime Day arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

Shop for Good this Prime Day

Amazon makes it easier for customers to give back through the Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist. While shopping during Prime Day, customers can also support local non-profit organizations (NPOs) and their causes by purchasing items off their Amazon wishlist – a depository of items they need the most. Shoppers keen to do good can donate through the wishlist.

Shop Deals from Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Prime Day provides small and medium businesses the opportunity to market their products to more than 200 million Prime members around the world.

Visit Amazon.sg/smallbusinesses to start shopping from small business sellers and visit Amazon.sg/primeday for the latest Prime Day news.

Find Prime Day Around the World

Prime Day will kick off on 11 July in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the U.S. Prime members in India can shop Prime Day later this summer.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free same-day delivery on selected delivery windows for Amazon Fresh & Fast on purchases made on Amazon Fresh, Watsons, and Little Farms, as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime.

Hashtag: #AmazonSG #PrimeDay #AmazonPrime #PrimeDayCarnivalSG

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

