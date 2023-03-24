American Express appoints Walter Liu as Head of Asia Region

SINGAPORE/ BANGKOK, THAILAND/ TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 24 March 2023 – American Express has appointedin the newly created position of. In this role, Walter is responsible for overseeing American Express’ issuing businesses across the Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand markets. Based in Hong Kong, he also serves as the Managing Director of the Company’s operations in the market and leads its proprietary business.

Walter is a seasoned business leader and risk management veteran with more than 20 years of experience with American Express. With a track record of building and leading high performing teams, combined with a multi-faceted understanding of the Asia region, Walter is well-positioned to lead the region as American Express furthers its strategy to own and serve the premium segment in Asia.

Walter Liu, Head of Asia Region, American Express comments: “I am delighted to step into the role particularly at such an exciting time for the business. American Express has established a strong brand presence in Asia, which is a region positioned for tremendous growth. Along with this primary asset, I believe that our dedicated colleagues and the experienced country management teams will continue to be the key factors in owning the premium space, in capitalizing on cross-border opportunities, building long-lasting partnerships, and in growing a relevant, scalable, and sustainable business for our future.”

Prior to his current position, Walter was the Chief Executive Officer of Express (Hangzhou) Technology Service Co., Ltd. (“Express Company”) – a joint venture formed between American Express and a leading Chinese FinTech company LianLian Group in Mainland China. Under his leadership, American Express became the first, and so far, only foreign payments network operator licensed by the People’s Bank of China to process renminbi transactions in China. The company now partners with multiple bank issuers, merchant acquirers and strategic partners to operate a thriving network and business for American Express in China.

Walter also previously held the position of Chief Credit Officer – Asia Region and International Commercial Payments at American Express, where he oversaw and developed the end-to-end risk management strategy, network and data capabilities across Asia and across all markets for commercial payments outside of the United States.

Walter holds both Bachelor and Master’s degrees in engineering, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan in the United States. He and his wife, Brenda live with their son Nathan in Hong Kong.

