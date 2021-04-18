logo
mobile-logo
HomeDaily CartoonAndertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 17 Apr 2021
Daily Cartoon
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 17 Apr 2021

We know that mirrors don’t work on him, but what about web-cams?

And what if he sprinkled flour all over himself? Wouldn’t he see the contour in the mirror? Although if his clothes don’t show up in the mirror when he’s wearing them, maybe not.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Share

No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Related posts

Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon
Daily Cartoon