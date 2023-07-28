AOC Celebrates 56 Years of Innovation with Inaugural “AOC Days” Campaign

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 July 2023 – On 10June to 10July 2023, AOC, a leading innovator in the field of monitor technology and IT accessories, proudly marked its 56th anniversary since its founding in 1967 with a series of special events and the launch of its first-ever “AOC Days” initiative.

In collaboration with partners, industry associates, and key opinion leaders (KOLs), the “AOC Days” initiative highlights the numerous achievements and milestones AOC has reached throughout its history, while also establishing a platform for the company’s strategies for continued innovation and growth.

Set to become an annual event, “AOC Days” features exclusive multi-product sales promotions and giveaways across Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Additionally, AOC has partnered with over 30 KOLs to produce high-quality videos and engaging live content.

“The response to the first “AOC Days” event was astounding, with sales skyrocketing and gaming product sales doubling,” says Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore. “Having been an industry leader in monitoring technology and sales for 56 years, we take immense pride in our accomplishments at AOC.”

Hawk Chang, Product & Marketing Head of MMD Singapore, adds, “We especially want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, industry sales partners, colleagues, and KOLs who have played a crucial role in elevating AOC to its current standing. Without their unwavering trust, drive, and loyalty, our vision to be the world’s leading innovator in monitor technology and accessories would not have been achievable.”

A Legacy of Achievements and Accolades

Today, AOC stands as one of the world’s most successful monitor manufacturers, consistently ranking as a market share leader in the Asia-Pacific region. Its gaming-centric sub-brand, AGON by AOC, has been recognized by IDC as the world’s top gaming monitor brand since 2019, with the recent Q1/2023 IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker further solidifying its position.

In the latter half of the year, AOC plans to introduce an array of new products, including the new AGON PRO OLED premium gaming monitors, 180Hz fighting gaming monitors, new creator monitors and home & office portable monitors.

The Future of AOC: Embracing Growth and Innovation

While celebrating its 56th anniversary and launching the inaugural “AOC Days”, the company remains focused on the future. Kevin Wu states, “As we continue to grow, we are committed to delivering innovative and cutting-edge products to the market. We deeply appreciate the participation of our loyal and potential customers in the first-ever “AOC Days” celebrations. We are thrilled to announce that “AOC Days” will become an annual event, serving as a unique platform to showcase our latest innovations, while engaging with our valued customers.”

About AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world’s largest LCD manufacturer. AOC’s comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications.

The AGON by AOC sub-brand offers one of the world’s strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors, and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers, and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020, AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.

For more information, please refer to AGON by AOC’s official website or follow AGON by AOC on Facebook.