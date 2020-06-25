AOC Smashes Global Competition, named as the No.1 Gaming-Monitor Brand

After years of close cooperation with the international gaming community, AOC is now the top gaming-monitor brand globally

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 June 2020 – For more than 80 years, AOC, a global leader in display technology, has designed and created an award-winning array of top-performing monitors for millions of loyal customers in over 120 countries. These customers include a large AOC fan base within the fast-growing global gaming community. With its design strategy based on continual product development and consultation with these gaming devotees, AOC is now the world leader in gaming monitors, according to figures from market analysis firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

The figures were published in IDC’s Quarterly Gaming Tracker for 2019Q4. In the category of gaming monitors with refresh rates of 100Hz and above, IDC’s figures indicate AOC achieved its market-leading position with cumulative sales of more than 2.6 million units, for a market share of around 18%. Clearly, AOC gaming monitors enjoy unrivaled popularity with gamers worldwide!

Advanced high-performance products a hit with gamers

Gamers are demanding monitors in a range of styles and performance metrics, and AOC’s successful strategy is to meet the needs of both “pro” and leisure gamers, staying ahead of the competition, ensuring aggressive design, unrivaled performance and special features for the most demanding gamers. AOC’s top gaming monitor sub brand, Agon is a perfect example with refresh rates of up to 240Hz, a 0.5ms response time, and anti-tearing adaptive sync technology, including G-Sync from Nvidia and AMD’s FreeSync.

Providing top performance for these different market segments, the AOC line-up includes the 34-inch CU34G2X, a superwide curved model in a 21:9 aspect ratio, where the user can enjoy a full field of view. In the AOC Agon range, the 32-inch AG323QCXE monitor has a curvature of 1500R, for a fully immersive gaming experience. The brilliance of Nano IPS color can be experienced with AOC’s 27-inch AG273QG, a Quad HD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor supporting Nvidia G-Sync anti-tearing technology and muscling in with a furiously fast refresh rate of 165Hz and response time of 1ms.

Developing the gaming-monitor market

Gaming monitors are now a large and fast-growing market, with lots of potential for further growth, as esports attract a growing band of dedicated enthusiasts. AOC has responded by working closely with game developers to provide professional gaming displays and further build the fast-evolving gaming community. AOC has, for example, sponsored the APAC Cybercafe Tournament for the highly popular PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) game. AOC has also partnered with the world’s most competitive esports teams and organizers, including the IeSF and the G2 Esports club, to develop such superb products as the G2 Series, and to reach out and meet the needs of this unique audience.

This is the real explanation of why AOC is now the world’s most popular gaming monitor brand. AOC has consistently stayed in touch with the market at a grassroots level, putting a lot of effort into meeting the needs of professional gamers with the Hardcore series, as well as those of casual video-game players. AOC has also worked tirelessly with different gaming bodies to fine-tune their world-beating products, garnering in the process many prestigious awards, including the much coveted iF and Red Dot design awards, plus an array of product-review awards from such well known publications as PC World, Digit, PC Gamer, and Chip.

AOC will of course continue to develop its offering for the gaming-monitor segment. In particular, the G3 and Agon 4 series are upcoming, equipped with a slew of top-end features that include 1000R curvature, UHD resolution and all the brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology.

About Agon:

To match the increasing demand for a competitive edge and top-tier performance, AOC launched Agon — AOC’s specialist gaming monitor brand. Named after the Ancient Greek word for “struggle” or “contest”, the Agon brand represents AOC’s engagement with the world of gaming. In addition to embracing new technologies, we’ve put our money where our mouth is by sponsoring many leading eSports events and teams — actively driving the emergence of gaming as the global profession it has become today. Whether you’re an eSports professional or an aspiring home gamer, Agon’s performance-driven specifications and convenient features will eliminate any obstacle encountered on the path to glory.

About AOC:





Sold in over 107 countries, AOC is a market leader in electronic displays and is positioned to be one of the top global brands in providing the best display technology to users worldwide. With nearly 50 years of experience in market analysis and consumer feedback, AOC is dedicated to designing products that address rising technological trends, as well as the diverse and changing needs of different consumers. Our commitment is emphasized through AOC’s slogan: ‘Vision at Heart.’ — at AOC, we’ve kept the hearts of our users in our vision, and we’ve kept their vision in our heart. Find out more about AOC at: www.aocmonitorap.com.